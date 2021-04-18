Indian Cyber ​​Agency CERT-Warns WhatsApp Users About Sensitive Information Violations





CERT-In, an Indian cybersecurity agency, has warned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in popular instant messaging apps that could lead to compromise of sensitive information.

WhatsApp Vulnerability Warning

After discovering how easy it is to hack an app, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) published an advisory on WhatsApp’s high-severity rating.

According to the agency, the vulnerability has been detected in WhatsApp software, especially WhatsApp Business on both Android and iOS.

CERT-In is a national technology division to combat cyber attacks in India and protect cyberspace.

The advisory said multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications that could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code or gain access to sensitive information about users on targeted systems. I am.

The agency elaborated on the risks and added that these vulnerabilities existed in the app’s application due to cache configuration issues and missing boundary checks in the audio decoding pipeline, News18 reported.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code or gain access to sensitive information about a user on a targeted system.

The advisory added that WhatsApp users will need to update the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store to counter the threat of the vulnerability.

WhatsApp hack

Most recently, a warning was issued regarding WhatsApp hacking that could allow users to be blocked from their account. The hack was revealed by Luis Marquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Perena, who spoke to Forbes about how it works.

Two researchers have revealed that hackers have installed WhatsApp and are trying to join using the user’s phone number. The user will receive a text message with a 6-digit code to verify the number, even if they are not the user who requested the number.

If a hacker tries to guess code that contains incorrect code and repetitive new code, the hacker will block the account. It will take 12 hours before you can send the new code.

While this is happening, the user is the one who gets the code on their phone, but the user usually ignores it because they can’t do anything with them.

This should not cause any issues unless the user uninstalls and reinstalls the app. The hacker then registers a new email address and sends an email to WhatsApp Customer Service requesting that the account be deactivated due to lost or stolen numbers. Hackers include the user’s phone number.

Your account will be invalidated without your knowledge. The user gets stuck in a 12-hour block caused by a hacker, and the user can no longer request a new confirmation pin.

According to ESET’s Jake Moore, this is a worrying hack that could affect millions of WhatsApp users who could be the target of this attack.

A WhatsApp spokeswoman said that by providing a two-step validation of email addresses, the customer service team can help people in the event of this problem.

The situation identified by the researcher violates the app’s Terms of Service, and WhatsApp encourages anyone in need of assistance to send an email to the support team for investigation.

