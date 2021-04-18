Pokemon interaction will be the best part of the new Pokemon Snap





New Pokemon Snap is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and expectations are rising just weeks after its release. I love games, photography, and their intersections. For long enough from the first game, remember only the good parts, no junk. Now is the best time for New Pokemon Snap.

From this expectation, I re-watched all the trailers. So is the 6-minute Japanese trailer that I can’t understand a word. The most striking of all of them is how much Pokemon interact with each other throughout the gaming environment. And it’s strange that such interactions still seem unusual, even though the series is 25 years old.

The main game focuses on fighting Pokemon, so almost every creature you encounter is in a combat scenario. You are training your moon, weakening the wild to catch it, or fighting other trainers who have done the same. The game talks about unity and friendship, but they encourage survival of the fittest, where you abandon your weakest companions on the first occasion. In cutscenes, you may see certain well-known trainers interacting with trademark Pokemon (latest examples are Marnie and Morpico), but that element rarely contains Mon. The game is first and foremost about human characters.

The new Pokemon Snap is different. You stay in a Jurassic World-style glass dome and travel the world on rails. You are never allowed to leave the role of observer, and it brings the spotlight back to Pokemon. The images I have seen so far are limited. Combined with the trailer, there is little viewing for a total of 10 minutes, including some of the footage that repeats in multiple promotions. Still, the world seems to be full of much more natural communication between Pokemon.

You can see Octillery and Seviper fighting before Seviper rushes away. Who knew that Seviper could swim? -And Wailmer blew off a much smaller moon, and Grookey and Pichu began to freeze together. There are several other clashes, such as the Pidgeot plunging and picking Magikarp, but there are also intra-species interactions. A group of bellossoms gather on the beach, dancing and two baby ducklets swimming behind Swanna. Until you see these creatures in the wild, so free and so naturally, you don’t realize that the main series rarely sees them in this light.

Of course, it’s not just Pokemon games that do this. There was the last Pokemon Snap and Poke Park series. Pokemon Mysterious Dungeon also spotlights Pokemon, but it tends to anthropomorphize them in ways that new Pokemon Snaps do not. Mystery Dungeon is an important entry in Pokemon Cannon, and while this Disney movie-style Pokemon humanization is a great way to explore their personality, all Mons living in small villages and Kangaskan, who runs their own corner shop It’s about not really a Pokemon.

I’ve written before about why giant Pokemon islands appear in the game, not just the giant Pokemon mentioned above. In that episode of the anime, humans and Pokemon split, forcing Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Arbo, Dogers, and Meowth to work together. Meowth can speak English, but apart from that, Pokemon Arent turned into a cartoon caricature here. They are allowed to remain animals, but there is still communication and interaction-that’s what Pokemon needs more, and the new Pokemon Snap is the best roadmap to incorporate this interaction into the game. It seems that it is set to provide a map.

There’s a lot of excitement before the New Pokemon Snap, but most of it depends on Mon’s own innate nostalgia and charisma. The interaction, and the opportunity to see Pokemon relatively undisturbed in the natural environment, is where the game is set to really shine.

