Technology that can help older people drive longer





Not only are we all old, but the majority of the US population exceeds demographic benchmarks. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that there were 45 million driver’s licenses aged 65 and over, an increase of 60% from 2000. By 2030, the youngest baby boomers will be over 65 years old. According to the US Department of Disease Control, the mortality rate in 2034 is projected to be “for the first time in US history to surpass children” for the 77 million baby boomers.

As age and frailty shrink their usable world, senior drivers over the age of 65 don’t want to give up the car key, the last literal key to independence. Still, the investment of R & D budgets into more advanced car-centric technologies by automakers and tech companies will not be easy for older people in the coming years. Even if senior drivers admit that they aren’t given the credits they deserve to navigate an increasingly saturated world of technology, it’s clear that they create aging, advanced technology, and difficult-to-drive equations.

EPM Continuum, a global innovation consultancy, is working on a solution called Silverkey. You probably haven’t heard of the company, but you’ve heard of the job. Developed P & G’s Swiffer and Reebok pumps shoes. EPAM Continuum also helped Audi develop a car-sharing program in San Francisco. The program is heading for expansion in Europe.

The Silver Key has four goals. To help older people learn and improve their driving weaknesses so that they can become better drivers. Engage your family in a conversation about safe driving. Helps older people know when it is no longer safe to drive. And to connect with the local seniors who are still driving after they are no longer safe to drive.

In a 45-minute presentation on this technology, EPAM’s Director of Innovation Consulting, Dustin Bouet, said, “We are trying to combine many different technologies into a package that is easy for the elderly to digest.”

Silverkey needs to have access to advanced driver assistance systems so that these systems can be tailored for the elderly, so in-vehicle components need to be integrated into vehicle development. That is, developers need to find an automaker before this can help anyone. Cooperate with. They imagine Silverkey will one day be an available option.

So what does that option really do? Conceptually, the driver learns the range of notifications specific to the Silver Key, and the vehicle learns about the driver on the road for the first few days and collects data. Max Bischoff, project’s lead design engineer, said the data included speed, driving frequency, line-of-sight tracking, and heart rate monitoring. A few days later, Silverkey devises a safety score that can be used to baseline the performance of the driver (and the driver’s family) and measure improvement and decline.

Based on what the program has learned, the system provides coaching to deal with situations such as merging, parallel parking, maintaining speed on the highway, or overtaking other vehicles. Assuming the driver chooses coaching, when the next trip is planned, the app-based part of the technology will “provide a detailed breakdown of what the trip will look like, so the coaching module will You can see when it will be active, you may see some tricky spots on the road that can cause problems, and you can visually preview what they look like. ”

Its “digital walkthrough” helps seniors to informedly dry-run their trips. A group of seniors consulting with the project says they have already done so when planning their outing. Some senior drivers have said they may avoid destinations that they know have to perform uncomfortable operations, such as parallel parking. Also, by understanding the needs of a particular driver and route preferences, Silverkey can recommend customized driving times.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content on their website in different formats, or you may be able to find more information.

Next, there are modules built to assist in merging. When activated, the vehicle can use a variety of displays, such as showing the ideal speed for merging with traffic, and projecting arrows on the windshield and road to where it merges. For elderly people with poor eyesight, signs can be projected onto the cabin display.

EPAM Continuum expects the system to be able to take over driving duties after a close call, giving the driver a 10 second cooldown period.

After the trip, the relevant coaching module provides a complete breakdown of the coached events and how the driver responded to Silver Key assistance, including biometric data such as eye tracking and heart rate monitoring. ..

It may seem like a lot of homework to the driver, but older people can choose more or less to engage with the Silver Key. “Many older people were very aware of their driving ability and saw it starting to decline and they were happy with whatever it took to stay on the road,” Bouett said. .. “My driving may be bad, but Bischoff said, [life is] If you steal my key, it will be even worse. “

As part of a 2013 survey conducted by pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Generations United, respondents said it was more difficult to ask parents to stop driving than to discuss wills and funeral requests. The web is full of advice on this topic, as this issue raises various concerns for families. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the AAA Road Safety Foundation, vehicle collision rates have increased since the age of 60, with more than 75 drivers suffering disproportionate injuries and deaths.

Sharing Silverkey data, such as safety scores, with family members (the opt-in part of the experience) gives everyone a clear picture of the driver’s position. Aging rules require that the safety score eventually drop, so objective numbers are conversations about when drivers begin to limit certain types of driving or pass keys. Provides a starting point for.

The goal is to allow older people to drive longer, but Silverkey will create a local network of Silverkey drivers and create something like Uber for older people to drive other older people. , We are also aiming to expand the community circle.

This is a passionate project at the moment, with a small development team working on it in their spare time. For now, the quest is to get automakers to consider this type of technology integration. Asked if current technology can meet the demands of silver keys, Bouetet said he imagines it will take about five years to fully achieve the desired head-up and augmented reality display.

“We really wanted to incorporate all of these external touchpoints that are part of the driving experience, not just an in-car experience. Maintenance, community, [and] A family who may be interested in the driving ability of a loved one. ”

