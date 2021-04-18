Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Processor is top secret. Rumored to come with AMD chipset





Rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have recently surfaced, but the biggest rumors to date are speculation that it will have an unannounced processor.

The news eliminates the possibility that future phones will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and Samsung’s own Exynos 2100.

Rumors of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Processor

It has always been thought that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, just like any other flagship phone, but many leakers say it doesn’t.

According to a TechRadar report on April 18, the well-known leaker Ice Universe revealed that the next foldable phone will be equipped with a “secret” processor.

Due to the leak, many speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an unreleased Samsung Exynos processor with AMD GPUs.

(Photo: David Becker / Getty Images)

A report from Phone Arena released on April 16 seemed to support the rumors after posting a statement by Dr. Inyup Kang, Samsung’s system LSI business president. According to the report, Mr. Kang revealed that the “next flagship product” will be equipped with AMD chipsets, but will confirm whether the product is the next high-end mobile phone or the next premium chip. I hesitated.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Foldables is available for a 100-day free trial, but Huawei Folding Phone will debut with a high price tag!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not have an S pen slot

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, like the Galaxy Note series, has long been rumored to support the S Pen and embed it in the body.

However, a report from South Korean outlet Naver News, published on April 15, revealed that rumors may not come true due to structural challenges.

Another rumor is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. This may be one of the reasons why the S-pen slot isn’t built into the design.

More rumors surrounding Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

In addition to the mysterious processor and missing S-pen slot, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is believed to come with many amazing specs.

First, future foldable phones may come with a battery of less than 4500mAh due to device dimensional changes.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have a smaller display and new and improved ultra-thin glass (UTG). This is expected to include higher hardness to adapt to the pressure of the S pen’s contact. ..

Future foldable phones may come with an under-display selfie camera similar to the one rumored in the previous work.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also believed to have begun preparations for mass production and will be released in July 2021 with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2.

Related article: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2: Direct comparison from specifications, design, camera and other features

This article is owned by TechTimes

Remel card screenplay work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos