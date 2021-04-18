Google Earth’s new time-lapse feature lets you see how our planet has changed in 40 years





Time-lapse photography of the changing Aral Sea in Kazakhstan. The lake was once the fourth largest lake in the world … [+] The waters of the inland sea have shrunk since the 1960s after the rivers that supply them were diverted by irrigation projects.

Google earth

With Google Earth’s latest time-lapse feature, users can look back from now to 1984 and see how human activity as a force of nature has changed the face of the Earth in the last 40 years, Earth. Rebecca Moore, Director of Engine & Outreach, writes. Google Earth is open to the public.

The new time-lapse feature utilizes approximately 24 million satellite photographs collected by Google Earth from the NASA, the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the European Union, and the European Space Agency (ESA). Processing these 20 petabytes into a single 4.4 terapixel-sized global zoomable video mosaic required over 2 million hours of processing time.

Google itself has created a series of video animations, highlighting several areas of geological interest.

Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines was followed by a massive eruption in 1991, followed by decades of lahars formed from large amounts of deposited ash and rocks.

The Columbia Icefield runs through a narrow fjord that connects the Chugach Mountains to Prince William Sound in southeastern Alaska. British explorers first investigated it in 1794, and its nose end extended south to the northern end of the drowned glacier valley. The glacier maintained its position until 1980, when a rapid retreat began in 1980 and continues today.

The changing coastline around Chatham, Massachusetts. The change to a sandbar can be subtle or dramatic. The storm cuts new coves through the beach, changing current patterns and subsequently causing sediment erosion and sedimentation.

Time-lapse photography of the changing Aral Sea in Kazakhstan. The lake was once the fourth largest inland sea in the world, but has shrunk since the 1960s after the rivers that watered the lake were diverted by irrigation projects.

An open pit mine in the coal mine district of southern Brandenburg. When the German black charcoal industry is closed, the mine will turn into a lake and a new ecologically valuable biotope.

New images, like any other Google Earth, are free to access and use and are updated annually.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos