The University of Washington Women’s Engineers Society group aims to close the gender gap





Students attend SWE Hacks at the University of Washington, spending 24 hours competing with other teams to collaborate, code, and design innovative projects. (Photo courtesy of the University of Washington Women’s Engineers Society).

The hackathon, hosted by the University of Washington Women’s Engineers Society later this month, hopes to help close the gender gap in both the education and technology industries.

Hackathon, SWE Hacks: Hack for Impact will only allow non-binary students identifying women to attend virtual events this year.

The Society of Women Engineers is a global organization with branches at affiliated universities nationwide. Founded over 60 years ago, SWE has shown its potential in the industry to female engineers and provided a platform to promote diversity and inclusion in the technology and engineering profession.

Yunwei Liang, Vice President of Corporate Relations at SWE at the University of Washington.

Promoted with the same mission, UW’s SWE has focused on supporting and empowering university students through its annual hackathon, which takes place April 24-25.

Yunwei Liang, UW’s Vice President of Corporate Relations at SWE, wants to provide a very comprehensive environment for students to explore building projects with their teams through coding and design. Understanding that there are many other hackathons, we decided to go further on our mission to make them all women and women identifiable. This offers a whole new perspective on this highly male-dominated industry, so I was really excited to see what kind of chemistry it builds.

29% of undergraduate students at the University of Washington College of Engineering are women. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, women account for 25.2% of the computer and math professions and 16.5% of the architecture and engineering professions.

Our mission is to encourage more girls and women to pursue engineering and technology, and ultimately to bring more representatives and diversity in these areas, and UW’s SWE community out. Brittan Robinett, Vice President of Reach, said.

Brittan Robinett, Vice President of Community Outreach, University of Washington, SWE.

The hackathon focus shift was further triggered by last year’s student and new graduate internships and COVID-related cancellations of jobs.

Sarah Tiu, a graduate of the University of Washington’s Interaction Design Program, was canceled a full-time offer from Lyft in May during a temporary dismissal at a shipping company. She was able to get a job as a Lyft product designer in November, but months of uncertainty hurt her nerves.

I didn’t know what the future would look like, Tieu said.

The pandemic also had a major impact on women in the workforce. Between February and September 2020, parents’ participation in the workforce decreased by 3.3 percentage points for mothers compared to 1.3 percentage points for fathers, according to a New York Times analysis.

In light of the further difficulties of COVID-19, Liang said SWE is taking greater steps to emphasize the importance of empowering all women and non-binary students.

She said the hackathon is a project for students who don’t currently have that much resources. It’s time to feel like there are still people who care.

SWE Hacks also provides sponsorship and mentorship opportunities for students to network and connect with industries that support positive change and effort.

SWE Hacks sponsor Visa University Recruiter Menelik Bekele is only doing due diligence to ensure that great women in the tech industry have the money and support they need to grow their organization. It states that. It really just laid the foundation for them to succeed, continue and grow in the technology arena.

