GTA 5 players try not to kill anyone, kill 726 people





Attempting to complete Grand Theft Auto 5 without killing anyone, one player discovers how many bodies are characteristic of a rock star hit game.

One of the Grand Theft Auto 5 players tried to take the unusual path of not killing anyone, but he counted a lot of bodies anyway. Given the criminal setting of Rockstar’s hit open-world sandbox game and the morally dismal protagonist, murder may be the only solution, even if players try to proceed with missions with minimal bloodshed. There seems to be.

In certain games like Dishonored and Hitman 3, there are a huge number of kills so that RPGs like Mass Effect allow players to form moral integrity of their character through their choices. In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 has a special weapon modification that makes Netrunner vs. guns non-lethal. It is becoming more and more supported in the modern console era. However, even if GTA 5 players get in the way to avoid killing their enemies, it seems that quite a few growls will die before the credits are rolled back.

According to Eurogamer, one Grand Theft Auto 5 player using the u / TK-576 Reddit handle tried to play the game without killing the enemy. Turn someone over while driving down the streets of Los Santos. However, u / TK-576 also aggregates the number of kills required to advance the game story, and the total number of deaths required is 726. Divided into three playable characters between games, gangster Frank Linklinton lands the most. Defeating 295 enemies, mentally unstable Trevor Phillips killed 258 and came in amazing second place, retired criminal Michael De Santa killed only 172, and all three Killed one enemy.

Fans of Grand Theft Auto may soon have the opportunity to commit even more genocide, as rumors of rock stars working on the long-awaited GTA 6 are widespread. So far, there’s no official word about the game’s settings or story, but Rockstar itself denies this, but will bring players back to the popular Vice City in the 1980s. Meanwhile, GTA 5 has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to a free gift from the Epic Games Store last year and a recent return to the Xbox Game Pass a few weeks ago.

Given the violent nature of the often controversial Grand Theft Auto series, a GTA 5 antihero with such a high body may be frowned upon by a disproportionate number of killings among the three. No, but it may not be that shocking. If 726 kills are enough to keep players out of the way to avoid unnecessary bloodshed, you can only imagine the number of deaths accumulated by enemies encountered and those who slaughter NPCs.

Source: Eurogamer, u / TK-576

