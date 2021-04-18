Siraj Technologies is paving the way for Israeli Bedwin’s high-tech integration





The startup, led by two entrepreneurs, Israel and Bedouin, is working to streamline the onboarding of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices to the cloud platform by relying on AI and deep learning algorithms. ..

Yafit Ovadia

The abundance of data systems on the market today forces many companies to rely on cumbersome programs to transform their data into a single platform. One CEO thought that by using artificial intelligence to essentially rationalize data into one source, it could be solved in another way.

By 2025, more than 34 billion devices will be connected to the cloud and software services will be worth more than $ 55 billion annually. While many companies want to connect their IoT devices to the cloud, many are facing challenges and obstacles. In-house expertise between manufacturers is limited and the time to complete such a project is long. Othman Alshekh, Co-CEO of Siraj Technologies, wants CTech to perfectly absorb all devices, whether in different languages ​​or different data formats, into a single structure.

Othman Alshekh, Co-CEO of Siraj Technologies. Photo: Siraj Technologies

Apart from the ingenuity of the company’s products, Alshek himself is not very impressive. He moved from law to high-tech and graduated from Tel Aviv University with a degree in law and accounting. He claims it’s a tool that helps you better understand how startups work. He also worked on the company’s strategic planning and gained familiarity with mergers and acquisitions to better build the business. Arsek was featured in Forbes-Israel under the age of 30 in 2019 and was born from the Bedouin population in the southern Negev region, unlike the most common Israeli entrepreneurs. This is a highly undervalued ethnic group in Israel’s high-tech industry.

Together with co-CEO Yussif Al-Sanah, the duo has led Siraj Technologies since its inception in 2016. By relying on AI and deep learning algorithms, the company is working to streamline onboarding Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices to cloud platforms. Integrate the data collected from different devices to create a single data stream. The company also offers several end-to-end services, including dashboards to help you fully implement your IoT device in a single interface.

He explained that in today’s world, there is a lack of standardization between data platforms. Many people want to connect different devices to the platform and bring them onboard in the cloud, which requires manual connection using adapters or drivers. These translators basically translate the language of one device into a language that fits in the cloud and is easy to view. However, such an approach has a limited number of supported devices, requires programmers to write long code, and is often time consuming.

According to Alshekh, our products rely on an AI-powered engine, an automotive connectivity communicator, to normalize future streams into a unified format that fits a single destination.

In addition, some clients require onboarding devices to control and monitor that data. It is also provided by Siraj. He added that we are building products that allow clients to use data to make processes more efficient and work remotely.

In fact, it was the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that helped the company realize that potential. While working from home, the importance of digitization on the production floor has skyrocketed. Our device does not require a manual translator or driver. It often takes a couple of weeks to write the code. With our AI-powered technology, everything can be done within hours, or even minutes, he said.

What are some of the IoT applications that your technology uses? What was the most notable collaboration so far in these areas?

He is currently working with several major clients in Israel and abroad. We were the first Israeli startup chosen by E.ONSE, a European power company based in Germany. They are considering options for using our products as a layer of connectivity on some devices. Last year we participated in the Quantum-hub SPARK Accelerator in Israel and was selected as one of six out of hundreds of applicants. In collaboration with Israeli air conditioning company Tadiran, we connected the machines on the production floor to a cloud platform and measured the efficiency of the entire facility. We were also able to control efficiency by mounting the device on a custom-made dashboard.

In terms of applications, we are interested in providing IoT applications to Agritech to improve local agricultural yields. Some clients have different sensors from different vendors with different measurements that provide information about irrigation and water supply systems. We help them generate automatic irrigation programs and help them onboard data from all sensors into a single application.

Siraj is also a leader in precision irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture, Netafim and Israeli CL Group Ltd, which manufactures fertilizers, metals and other specialized chemicals for agricultural, food and engineering materials. We are also cooperating with. In both scenarios, we use our know-how to provide services and solutions for promoting our products.

He added that someone along the way needed to make the migration to view all the data on the cloud platform and normalize it to a unified format.

Siraj Technologies’ technology helps IoT devices onboard data to achieve better irrigation systems (figure).Photo: Bloomberg

From Bedouin village to tech

Alshekh is from Bedouin Arabs, Israel’s most underrated high-tech group. He talked about his social vision of making his sector better represented in the Israeli workforce in general and how Siraj Technologies is part of the academic pipeline.

How did you deal with racial inequality and underestimation in the workforce when you first entered the field?

Syrage has a social vision of integrating the Bedouin community into the high-tech sector and employs many Bedouin engineers. He said most of our employees actually come from the village of Bedouin.

I think Israel’s high-tech industry is driven by a certificate of excellence provided by quality and service. It doesn’t matter if you are Arab or Jewish. If the product is not of high quality, the business will not survive or be adopted. For work. Despite the fact that the industry depends on quality, Arab entrepreneurs are undoubtedly a little different from Jewish entrepreneurs who are exposed to the high-tech field in the military and high school. They may also have better networking opportunities. It will help them get a good foothold when they first start. Yes, there are gaps, but we are working to overcome them.

The company is based in Gav-Yam Negev Park, Israel’s high-tech hotbed in the southern Negev region, with a longing to be part of the local technology ecosystem. We wanted to bridge the gap between the Bedouin and Jewish communities that make up, complement, and add to the ecosystem.

Regarding strengthening the academic pipeline, Alshekh explains that although Bedouin has a very small number of engineers, about 100, many Bedouins are not exposed to these options or are familiar with the STEM field. did. I think many Bedouins go to school to become doctors, but they don’t know that these opportunities to get into tech exist. Our goal is to create a role model so that we can help others who want to participate in this industry. There is also a hands-on training program to increase the number of Bedouin engineers. I think 100 Bedouin engineers will be integrated into high tech in 10 years.

Is your company going public in the near future?

Growing from 4 employees to 25 without seed money, from familiar Israeli entrepreneurs such as Benny Schnaider and founder and chairman Giorayaron who invested in startups with the support of the Israeli Innovation Authority I got a loan. Registered about $ 5 billion at the exit. We plan to grow to 100 people in 5 to 10 years, but at this stage we will listen to the market and act accordingly.

Ottoman Archek speaks at the conference. Photo: Siraj Technologies

Positive social mission

The company’s social mission is to encourage more Arab citizens of Israel to join the high-tech sector, and in 2020 the University of Negev Ben Gurion awarded the Innovation of Excellence Certificate in recognition of its efforts. .. As the CEO of millennials, he said it was important for his company not only to create interesting technology, but to do something for greater profit. In Arabic Siraj means light source, he continued. We want to be a light source for our clients, manufacturers and communities. Recently, I saw a light at the end of the tunnel and saw a young Arab who wanted to be like us get a STEM degree at college.

