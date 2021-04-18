Rainbow Six Siege Operation North Star Leak





Details about Ubisoft’s plans for the second season of Rainbow Six Siege’s sixth year are shared online, including leaked information.

Strong support for Rainbow Six Siege continues from Ubisoft, and the competitive multiplayer shooter Year 6 continues to be streamed seasonally. Season 01, the sixth year, is already delivering the new operator of Rainbow Six Siege, Flores and other exciting content. Still, Rainbow Six Siege players are always looking forward to what’s next. Fortunately, the new leak seems to have revealed some of what’s coming in Season 02.

First, Rainbow Six Siege data miner @benjaminstrike is back with a leak about the name of surgery next season. If Benjamin is supposed to be believed, Season 02 of the sixth year will be named Operation North Star. This is part of a reference to the next operator’s hometown. As revealed in the sixth year roadmap, the new operators for Season 02 will come from Nakoda, an indigenous people in western Canada.

Speaking of new operators, it’s one subject that is relatively undisclosed. The community is confident that the new Nakoda operator will be a defender, but further details are inadequate. There is speculation about another operator’s rework coming in Season 02 of the sixth year, but there is still no official word for that possibility. Rainbow Six Siege players will have to wait for Ubisoft to approach the official announcement for more details.

Season 2 of the 6th year is called Operation North Star

No leaks are needed for the next map rework of Rainbow Six Siege. The sixth year roadmap shows that the rework of the Season 02 map is for the favela. Favela is a simple map set in Brazil, and some people think it’s too cluttered to compete properly. The community’s hope is that the favela will be rebuilt for a higher level of competition, but given how much work is likely to be done on the map, predicting what the final product will be. Is difficult.

Another interesting leak from Benjamin is that the smoked remote gas grenade has been modified to prevent it from leaking through walls, floors and ceilings. Benjamin states that this change is likely to be published when it is ready and may arrive in either Season 01 or Season 02 of 2006.

More will be done in the coming months as the Rainbow Six Siege will eventually move to Season 02. However, this is clearly only the first half of Ubisoft’s sixth-year plan, as the roadmap confirms that Ubisoft has plans for both Season 03. And season 04 is already. Post-launch support for Rainbow Six Siege will not end shortly.

Rainbow Six Siege is now available on OC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

