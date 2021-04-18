



Google is rolling out Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) for the Chrome browser.

TL; DR: FLoC groups people and targets ads based on your browsing habits.

Why is this bad? As the Electronic Frontier Foundation explains in a post, Google’s FLoC is a terrible idea. Grouping people based on browsing habits promotes discrimination in employment, housing, and other types, and can predatory target unsophisticated consumers.

This, in addition to the privacy concerns of tracking and sharing data, makes it appear that there is no informed consent, making it more difficult for legislators and regulators to protect people.

Then what should I do?

WordPress supports about 41% of the web, and the community has four lines of code to help combat racism, sexism, anti-LGBTQ + discrimination, and discrimination against people with mental illness.

Function disable_floc ($ headers) {$ headers[‘Permissions-Policy’] =’interest-cohort = ()’; Returns $ headers. } add_filter (‘wp_headers’,’disable_floc’); What about administrators who need FLoC?

Websites that want to opt in to FLoC may have the technical know-how to simply override this proposed filter. The filter is one of two types of hooks https://codex.wordpress.org/Plugin_API/Hooks. These provide a way for a function to modify the data of other functions. They correspond to actions. Unlike actions, filters are intended to work in a separate way, with no side effects such as affecting global variables or output. Core Core has a set of software needed to run WordPress. The core development team builds WordPress.

The needs of website administrators who are not even aware that this needs to be mitigated when balancing the interests of stakeholders, and the interests of users and visitors to those sites, are simply persuaded. There is power.

In addition, for WordPress versions that support privacy settings, you can easily add on / off toggles to allow your website to opt in. This requires only a few lines of code and a few lines of new strings.

Why treat it as a security concern? Why not just wait for the next major release Release identified by the first two numbers (3.6). This is the focus of the full release cycle and feature development. WordPress uses decimal counts for major release versions, so 2.8, 2.9, 3.0, and 3.1 are sequential and have the same scope.

Keep an eye on the tickets created for both bug reports and bug tracker feature development. For future releases along the way!

It’s certainly unusual to treat new features this way, but there is precedent that something that wasn’t strict about comment security vulnerabilities was backported to an earlier version for the benefit of the entire community.

Currently 5.8. Is scheduled for July 2021 only. FLoC may be rolled out this month.

In addition, quite a few WordPress sites have only been updated to minor versions. Backporting can protect more sites and more visitors to those sites and amplify their impact.

