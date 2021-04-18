Apex Legend developers continue to bully season 9 crossovers in Titanfall 2.





Now that Season 9 of Apex Legends has been set to integrate content from Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall series in a fairly key way, we’ve been receiving pretty quiet bullying for weeks. We don’t yet know all the details about what the two collaborations look like, but one Respawn developer tentatively offered another new bullying.

Moy Parra, who works as an animator at Respawn Entertainment, advised fans on Twitter this weekend to play Titanfall 2 if they haven’t already played it. “Play Titanfall 2 this weekend, just in case you haven’t done so yet,” Parra said briefly. “Just say.”

💬 psst … Play Titanfall 2 this weekend if you haven’t done so yet 🎮

… just saying 😇😉 pic.twitter.com/ nQv8CKh84Z

— Moy is on vacation 😎⛱️ (@_ moyparra) April 18, 2021

The tweet quickly hit the excitement of many fans and realized that it looked like another bullying about the future content of Apex Legends. And, as you can imagine, many people have informed Para that they have played in Titanfall 2 in the past. That’s why I’m excited about Season 9 in the first place.

The only thing we certainly think we know about this crossover between Apex Legend and Titanfall is that Titan never comes to the battle royale shooter-at least for now. Apex game director Chad Grenier has already told fans that Titan will not be rolled out in a first-person shooter, based on Respawn’s current plans. It’s not completely excluded, but it shouldn’t be seen next season.

With Season 9 of Apex Legend coming soon, it’s no wonder we can start listening more about the upcoming wave of content. Season 9 will begin on May 4th in about two weeks for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC players.

So what do you want from Titanfall to penetrate Apex Legend? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.







