Young Chinese Turn on Billionaire’s Easy Credit





April 19, 2021 Updated 2 hours ago

Idea room

Encouraging Chinese consumers to buy goods with simple credits was otherwise sensationally popular. Benjamin Liu and Xin Chen of the University of Auckland discuss the problems facing Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

China has been a world leader in e-commerce exponential growth. Launching from this huge and highly competitive e-market is Alibaba, China’s most popular online shopping platform today.

It is its huge financial sector, Ant Group, that drives Alibaba’s ever-expanding digital ecosystem of buyers and sellers. Through mobile payment and consumer credit tools such as Alipay, Huabei (meaning Just Spend), and Jiebei (Just Borrow), the giant Ant is available both online and in almost every corner of Chinese society and everywhere in everyday life. I set foot on the side. And offline.

Meanwhile, Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba and Ant Group rock stars, has become the name of an iconic family throughout China. Not surprisingly, the sudden suspension of the Ant Groups initial public offering (IPO) by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in early November 2020 attracted a great deal of attention from many sectors of Chinese society. Baidu, China’s most popular web search engine, has posted over 16 million comments, analysis, and discussion articles on the incident.

One of the hotly debated topics is the nature of Ant Group business. Is it a financial company, a technology vendor, or something else? This question was raised by a reference to the Ants IPO suspension announcement that Jack Ma and his team tried to list the company on the newly launched Science and Technology Innovation Commission (STIB) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Ant Group is certainly an advocate for adopting advanced digital technologies to facilitate financial transactions and accessibility, risk assessment, and asset management. However, its financial reporting continues to prove the fact that a company’s business and revenue model primarily lends money and collects interest and service charges.

According to Ant Groups’ IPO prospectus, the company’s net profit from January 2019 to June 2020 exceeded 38 billion yuan (US $ 5.8 billion). It also shows that about 40% of revenue comes from online microfinance services, which are the largest source of revenue. But what it does not specify is that the goal of consumer lending is primarily for millennials, especially students and new graduates of higher education institutions, and often lacks regular income. University campuses across China are one of the most rewarding hunting grounds for profit.

Students and other young Chinese netizens are probably the reason Jack Ma and his team entered the consumer finance business in the first place. A classic example is how Jack Ma and Ant Group transformed China’s informal Singles’ Day, celebrated on November 11, into a Super Double 11 Online Shopping Festival. This day’s shopping celebration brings together 800 million Chinese consumers and 5 million businesses, including 25,000 companies worldwide.

If Black Friday of 2020 harvested a record $ 9 billion from consumers, the 2020 Double 11 is reported to have generated a total commercial value of $ 56 billion. As with all previous Singles’ Day festivals, young participants to their beloved Mababa (Papama) and his Just Spend and Just Borrow apps that allowed them to become part of the shopping frenzy. Thank you.

Start your day with a curated top story in your inbox

Start your day with a curated top story in your inbox

Read Today’s Newsletter Sign up for free Read Today’s Newsletter

However, the mass resentment flooded with Baidu search engines since the Ant Groups IPO went down, Ma Baba tricked young Chinese netizens with his comprehensive financial claims and their with JustSpend and JustBorrow software. A tool that focuses on the claim that it empowered the financial future to be overturned. Ma and his team are said to have set very low borrowing thresholds for the two apps to exploit the fact that about 70% of China’s population over the age of 15 does not have a credit card. I am. The two digital micro loan platforms are rapidly becoming very popular among Y and Gen Z Chinese in-store and online shoppers. For example, in 2018, short-term consumer loans granted to consumers of the 90’s and beyond exceeded RMB 3 trillion. (US $ 465 billion), about one-third of China’s total short-term lending that year.

Still, trend-tracking, lifestyle-focused, appetizing / foodie, but some of the monthly overdraft crowds are believed to know a lot about Ant Group’s market strategy. Almost none. There are claims that young consumers are fooled by daily interest rates of 0.4 to 0.5 percent of their cash advance. They miss that over 365 days, the seemingly low interest rates offered by their longing Papa Ma jump to about 15% a year, or 18% if they can’t pay their loan balance on time.

To make matters worse, China’s self-satisfied millennials and centennials are one of the reasons why online microrenders like Ant Group are said to be ready to meet their consumer needs. loan.

Not surprisingly, more and more Chinese are blaming Just Spend and Just Borrow for today’s opium for young people seeking excessive materialism and conspicuous consumption. In particular, China’s household debt to GDP ratio has more than tripled since 2009, reaching 59.7% in June 2020, calling for urgent government and social attention to regulate digital microrenders. .. It also encourages Chinese millennials and centennials to show some sense of responsibility. When you’re enjoying the important Just Spend and Just Borrow app distributions, it helps keep your parents out of the debt cycle.

In addition to public appeal, popular online discussions are increasingly focusing on issues related to the lack of rational, manageable and sustainable consumption links in China’s online and offline shopping chains. A loud and recurring warning shows that today’s spending-tomorrow-money-today’s model can affect China’s overall economic trends and outcomes by becoming a universal and systematic norm. I point out frankly.

The worst-case scenario often mentioned is the subprime credit crisis caused by a large-scale unforeseen event that causes widespread economic uncertainty and difficulties, resulting in default microloan repayments and the bursting of the debt bubble. .. No one wants a credit crisis caused by consumer finance in China. Not even daddy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos