xQc is again banned from No Pixel





The popular Twitch streamer xQc has been banned from the NoPixel GTA server for the fourth time. What was the cause of the ban in April 2021? And is it permanent this time? This is what we know about the developing situation.

Not all bad news for xQc, he recently received a unique GFUEL flavor called The Juice. For more information on xQcs G FUEL flavors, please refer to the links below.

Who is xQc?

Well-known for its online alias xQc, Flix Lengyel is a Canadian Twitch streamer and internet personality. Flix was also a former professional Overwatch player and was the beginning of his growing fame.

xQc participated in the Overwatch World Cup in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Each year he represented Team Canada’s home country. Since then, he has adopted Twitch streaming full-time and has gained considerable support.

Recently, xQc has become famous through livestreaming and playback on a GTA server known as NoPixel.

If you want to read more about xQc, DualShocker shares the full profile with the streamer at the link below.

Why was xQc banned by NoPixel in April 2021?

The April 2021 ban on xQcs from NoPixel servers is his fourth and probably last ban. Streamer will reportedly not appeal against his recent ban. But why was the popular streamer banned again?

xQc went live on his Twitch channel to deal with his No Pixel ban, and the reason is reportedly related to police again. Act as a police officer on the GTA server, not the real police.

According to xQc, he was banned from talking about the ban on other players while he was arrested.

Streamer also revealed that this was his longest ban to date, lasting a total of 30 days. xQc also hinted that it would not return to the NoPixel server after the ban was lifted, probably due to the rules surrounding the server.

Other No Pixel prohibited

If you want to keep all the latest bans and dramas from the GTANoPixel server up to date, check back often with Dual Shockers.

Can you tell us anything about this article?

Kyle is a movie and television graduate of Coventry. He’s a PC enthusiast who has a less enthusiastic PC and it’s all about Triple A titles!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos