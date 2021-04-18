Google For Startups: Helping Greenhorn Ventures Bloom





Take, for example, Navia LifeCare, a digital health startup that is driving the flow of information in the area of ​​data-driven decision making by introducing digitization, analytics, and engagement throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

India’s startup ecosystem has evolved rapidly in recent years. According to the 2021 Economic Survey, 12 of India’s 38 unicorns were added in 2020, and 39,000 start-ups created 470,000 jobs. India currently houses the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Paul Ravindranath, Program Manager at Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India, said 2020 provided an environment for fast-paced digital adoption in the startup ecosystem. In the current scenario, areas such as education, healthcare, fintech, games, media and retail are at the forefront. The use of a scale approach with deep tech continues to be an area of ​​growth among startups, he adds.

Ravindranath knows the market trends. Over the past few years, Google for Start-ups Accelerator India has been successful in working with over 80 startups. The program, launched in 2018, focuses on helping startups solve India’s unique challenges, he says.

According to Ravindranath, accelerator program ideas help promising start-ups with three months of guidance and support from Google and industry experts in areas such as cloud, UX, Android, the Web, product strategy, and marketing. Is to do. About building AI and ML functions. This is a 3-month digital accelerator program for potential seed to series A tech startups based in India.

Google is now ready to embrace a fifth-class application, looking for startups that are not only using scalable technologies such as AI / ML, but are also meaningfully helping the world adapt and move forward. I am. Startups that meet the following criteria are eligible to apply.

Startups in these industries. However, it is not limited to edtech, healthtech, fintech, retail & logistics, media, productivity and agritech. India-based startup, preferably seed to series A, B stages.

In addition to technical mentoring, Ravindranath teaches important aspects of leadership at the Leaders Lab, created by Google. This lab was specially designed to make leaders aware of management-style blind spots. Startups graduate with a number of awards, including deploying and optimizing scalable technology architectures, managing growth, executing pivots, raising funds, and Google Play features / awards.

Dcoder is another Google beneficiary. It’s a mobile-first coding platform that creates a workforce for mobile developers. Co-founder and CEO Ankush Chugh said the Google for Startups program helped in three key areas: technology, products and marketing. The GCP team and mentors helped scale and optimize the infrastructure and reduce costs by up to 50%. The product workshop helped us to hone our strategy of delivering value to our coders with the help of marketing workshops that received in-depth knowledge of the tools. , Products and strategies in the digital ecosystem.

InnerHour is a technology-driven mental health platform that provides a variety of tools and services to individuals suffering from mental health concerns. InnerHour’s founder and CEO, Amit Malik, was able to attend a workshop led by industry experts and gain access to one-on-one mentorship as part of the GFS Accelerator Program.

Again, co-founder and COO Bharat Agri Sai Gole said his startup not only moved to 100% digital subscriptions and digital payments during the two months of the GSFA program, but also month-on-month. It is said that it has grown by more than 40%.

Last but not least, BlackLight Games creates culturally relevant real-time multiplayer games for mobile. BlackLight Games CEO Shruti Sarraf states that GSFA is a program designed to help startups succeed, taking into account their startup needs, current state, and challenges.

