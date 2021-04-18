The map of Inazuma may have been leaked and the location may have changed.





Genshin Impact is arguably one of the biggest launches in 2020, with a whopping 40 million players by the end of the year. miHoYo keeps players engaged by regularly adding new content to the game, from new characters to items, weapons and regions.

The last major update released was the 1.4 update, which added a new character, Rosalia, revived Venti, and introduced a whole new Hangouts event. Shortly thereafter, preparations for the 1.5 update began, and miHoYo organized beta testing of the update.

However, it didn’t go as planned as players started leaking content from the 1.5 update. This leaked almost the entire update before the release. We already knew that the update would include Yura and Yanfei, as well as a whole new housing system. However, there is much more to do after the 1.5 update.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Leak: Lightning map leaked, likely changed location

After playing the game for a while, you may have heard of the lightning bolt region. This is one of the long-awaited areas in the game as it marks the arrival of Dendro characters, including Baige and Yaoyao.

After much speculation, the last few days have leaked that the 1.6 update includes a lightning bolt area. Another leak has now surfaced for the lightning bolt area, suggesting that the location of the area has changed.

Leak comes from the popular Genshin Impacters Rumi and Berturify, stating that the Inazuma region is now behind the Gyunstone Forest. This is related to the location of the lightning area in the closed beta test and the similarity between the two areas, confirming that it is actually a lightning area.

Given that closed beta testing rarely resembles the final game, we can expect many of these changes to be implemented in the final update. What we haven’t seen yet is whether the lightning bolt area is actually included in the 1.6 update.

Can you tell us anything about this article?

Md is responsible for Content India for Dual Shockers. He pursues computer science engineering and is very passionate about games and technology. You can find him solving complex coding problems during the day and up-to-date in the industry at night.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos