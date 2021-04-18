Google Chrome can now link users to the highlighted text on your website





Recently, Google Chrome announced some new features to help you be more productive. This includes how to link users to specific text, such as articles or blogs.

When you create one of these links, clicking on it will highlight the text you want to highlight, so what the recipient focuses on, whether it’s statistics or a compelling quote from your favorite actor. It becomes clear whether you want to match. Highlight the text, right click and[リンクをコピーして強調表示する]Just select an option and submit the link.

It immediately feels like an extension of the Featured Snippet, a type of Google search result that basically works the same way. Once you’ve searched for something to get the results of the snippet of interest, clicking on that link will take you directly (on the surface) to that text and highlight it in yellow.

The “Link to Highlights” feature has already hit the desktop version of Chrome and will soon be available on Android and iOS.

There is also a new, more streamlined approach to managing digital documents. As you may already know about entering and saving PDFs in Chrome, the browser has a new sidebar for displaying thumbnails for quick access to pages. There’s also a new presentation mode that eliminates on-screen distractions such as toolbars, address bars, and tabs.

Other new features include a two-page view and an upgraded top toolbar that displays useful PDF commands such as “Zoom”, “Jump to Page”, “Save”, “Print, etc.” with a single click. It will be. These additions are currently underway.

This is a welcome addition for those who often share Chrome windows with their viewers. When you view or share a Chrome window, the browser mutes all notifications. It also turns them back on when finished. You no longer risk distracting yourself or your viewers when delivering important news.

Google also promises that the newly updated Chrome will be optimized for CPU usage, reducing the chances of your computer overheating or shortening battery life.

