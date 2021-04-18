Preview: Net Zero Carbon Summit, April 22





The climate is changing. Many of the challenges posed by climate change include rising temperatures, more severe and frequent natural disasters, and rising sea levels. The transport sector is aware of its role and is paving the way for a more sustainable future.

From fuel efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals to hydrogen-powered aircraft and battery-powered trucks, sustainable transportation technologies are advancing day by day.

Attending the Freight Waves Net Zero Carbon Summit on April 22nd, listen to industry experts discussing transportation sector decarbonization strategies.

Featured speaker

Anheuser-Busch, Vice President of Sustainability Procurement, Anheuser-Busch Over 20 years of service, Anheuser-Busch has played several roles in operations and sourcing dedicated to driving change in order to remain the industry leader in sustainability. came.

In 2020, the founder of DigitalDispatch, Blythe Brumleve, she will lead a new project, the Freight School Playbook, with the latest cargo marketing and sales strategies to help drive businesses, cost-effective for overwhelming businesses and entrepreneurs. Provided a high educational method.

IncubEx founder, president and chief operating officer, Daniel Skablalow has been a leader in the environmental and energy markets for over a decade, frequently speaking at industry events on environmental trading and serving on the board of directors of the Environmental Markets Association. I will.

Daniela Perlmutter, Bringg’s SVP Marketing, is a mentor of the Intel Ignite Accelerator Program for Startups with over 15 years of experience leading the global marketing of billions of dollar tech companies and SaaS startups.

Doniga Feliz Markegard, owner of the Markegard Family LLC, has a natural and permaculture background, lands and communities through ranch practices that build soil, sequester carbon, capture and purify water, and strengthen habitats. Dedicated to finding a way to play.

Eric Gebhardt, Chief Technology Officer of WabtecA, is a respected engineer with over 30 years of experience and has built a career in developing innovative technology solutions for power generation, batteries, renewable energy and distributed generation. I did.

Hugh Donnel, North American Truck Market and Truck OEM Business Leader, Cummins Commercial On Highway With over 32 years of experience in the transportation industry, Cummins with over 27 years of new product development, business strategy, product introduction, business growth and more. I have a role. , Product sales.

Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin has spent 25 years in the areas of conservation, forestry and environmental stewardship, leading efforts to transform a company’s sustainability strategy as Chief Sustainability Officer. I will.

Kathleen Hegyesi, Senior Program Manager at Flexport.org, helps businesses measure, reduce, and offset greenhouse gas transport. This is an important factor in achieving global climate goals.

Lira Holtzman, Senior Energy Program Manager, As You Sow Engages is working with companies to drive climate change efforts, is an active member of the Northern California Peace Corps Association, and is a board of directors from 2018 to 21. I am the chairman of.

OPIS by Lisa Street, Director of Global Carbon Pricing, IHS Markit Expert is involved in the development of pricing solutions for the compliance and voluntary carbon market, as well as the spot market for sophisticated products, and his current job is voluntary. The focus is on bringing transparency to the traditional carbon market.

Matt Waller, Dean, University of Arkansas-Sam M. Walton Business College Started his career as a visiting assistant professor at the University of Arkansas in 1994, was appointed professor in 2007, and dean of the university from May 1, 2016. I am serving.

Milton Beverton, Principal of Carbon Neutral Consulting His current research explores the most in-depth ideas that could quickly change the face of shipping around the world.

Nicola Energy’s president, Pablo Coginer, leads Nicola’s hydrogen fueling and battery charging business and has extensive experience in global energy and distribution services.

Rachel Schwarbach, Vice President of ESG, CH Robinson responsible for diversity, equity and unity, environmental sustainability, community relationships and charitable donations. She also leads the activities of the CH Robinson Foundation.

Rick Zullo, co-founder and general partner of EqualVentures, focuses on investing in climate, supply chain, insurance and next-generation commerce and is in stealth states such as David Energy, SmartHop, ThreeFlow and Leap Retail.

Under his leadership, CH Robinson, Vice President of Analysis and Data Science, Tim Gagnon, Robinson Labs combines the benefits of CH Robinsons technology and information to reduce shipping costs, simplify processes, and be reliable and visible. We are focused on identifying more ways to provide enhanced solutions.

Fireside chat

The planned topics for the fireside chats are:

Alternative Fuels for Transportation Promoting Sustainability and Emission Reduction Through Carbon Measurement Technology and Innovation Industry Considers Carbon Intelligence and Net Zero The Role of Freight Railroads in Sustainable Supply Chains Environmental Sustainability-Focused Procurement How to Create a Strategy The Key Role of the Transparent Carbon Market Net Zero Carbon Futures Railroads Are On track For Net Zero Shift Renewable Natural Gas (Rng) How Net Negative Zero Carbon Emissions Can it be produced

