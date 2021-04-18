DuckDuckGo provides a Chrome extension that blocks FLoC, the Google Chrome tracking method





Source: https: //spreadprivacy.com/block-floc-with-duckduckgo/

Google Chrome uses FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) to visualize user data on any website. To help websites recognize and target individuals, FLoC places each user in an identity group. To circumvent this dataflow, Google search engine competitor DuckDuckGo has proposed a Google Chrome extension that can block FLoC tracking. Users will have the option to completely opt out of FLoC monitoring using either the DuckDuckGo application or an extension.

FLoC is Google’s alternative to third-party cookies. It’s based on machine learning, and web browsers can investigate how users browse and unknowingly group into cohorts. After this, users will be served a cohort-based ad. More precisely, users are targeted by ads, but in a more anonymous way.

As Google claims, this should improve user privacy compared to third-party cookies. The above was alleged because FLoC is based on federation learning done on the user’s device, and this AI-based learning involves sharing less user data than third-party cookies.

Google implements FLoC to serve ads to all users, including third-party cookies, based on demographic and search trends. However, spending a lot of time before deciding on a tracking method applies to all Google Chrome users without considering their choices.

You can avoid stealth auto-include in FLoC by simply avoiding Google Chrome and installing the DuckDuckGoChrome extension or changing the settings in Google Chrome. Mozilla Firefox and Safari are several options.

The new DuckDuckGoChrome extension automatically blocks FLoC activity on any website to protect your privacy. Extensions can also be updated automatically to ensure the safety of the browsing user.

If you still choose to use Google Chrome, you can protect your privacy by following these steps:

Disable ad personalization in Google Ads settings Disable web and app activity, or a sync passphrase that includes Chrome history and activity from sites, apps, and devices that use Google services.

Users who choose to install the DuckDuckGo extension to keep their data secure will have access to private search, global privacy controls, smarter encryption, and tracker blocking options.

