The new four-wheel drive BMW M3 xDrive is priced at 77k





BMW tends to throw M3 curve balls as mentioned above, which is not so surprising, but the latest one is shown here. This is the new four-wheel drive BMW M3 (and M4), which offers an amazing pace.

Formally called the M3 Competition xDrive and M4 Competition xDrive, each car is equipped with the same 503bhp 3.0-liter turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder that comes standard with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW says the classic M-style system has a rear bias, but each car is more comfortable and faster than a rear-wheel drive car. BMW estimates 0-62mph in just 3.5 seconds. This is 0.4 seconds faster. Three point five.

The transfer box has a multi-plate clutch with an optimized oil supply. This means that BMW guarantees that the setup will work even during hard drives on the truck. Of course, the drive shaft and output shaft are customized for the 4WD model.

The setup is combined with an active M diff and DSC (Stability Control), and BMW says it’s just an increase in load and a very pointed and fun one. Other oily upgrades on 4WD vehicles cover some suspension geometry adjustments and new steering ratios, but there is also a new engine oil supply system.

Currently, under normal conditions, both cars are rear-wheel drive in nature, and the front differential only wakes up when things are stagnant. But there is a play mode. One of them is actually in 2WD mode, with traction control turned off, only rear drive.

Next comes the traction control and, of course, the M Drift Analyzer Tenset. You probably decided on the latter feature. Prices for the M3 xDrive start at 77,015, which is a few grands higher than the RWD version, while the M4 xDrive starts at 78,315, two grand premiums.

The newly discovered grip and ferocious pace of the M3 and M4 seems to tolerate the curve ball of its existence, but is it worth the extra spending?

