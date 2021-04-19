Indian competition committee needs to improve technology





CCI recently released a discussion paper on blockchain and its use, adhering to the rules of free and fair competition.

Kanika Chaudhary Nayar & Aaditya Ranbir Sehgal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is obliged under the Competition Law of 2002 to ensure free and fair competition in the market. As the integration of commerce and technology progresses, it is necessary to understand technology development and how to adopt it. By market participants in the process of its functioning to determine the tolerance of market behavior. CCI recently released a discussion paper on blockchain and its use, adhering to the rules of free and fair competition.

Blockchain is primarily associated with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but has many potential uses. The development of technology aimed at leveraging blockchain is expected to radically change the way certain activities are carried out. For example, supply chain management. In that context, it can be understood that a blockchain is a virtual chain of time-stamped information that contains immutable records of data and is managed by a cluster of users of the blockchain application rather than a single privilege. It is indispensable. This could increase payment efficiency by taking the risk of counterparties and eliminating the need for centralized mediators to ensure a transparent supply chain, among other commerce-related functions. Benefits are provided.

In this regard, CCI is a blockchain to influence anti-competitive behavior by dominant entities that use a position of prejudicing strength as well as between competitors such as confidential information exchange. Focused on the potential use of. However, the same raises certain preliminary issues of jurisdiction, especially identifying anonymous blockchain participants. It has been pointed out that some issues such as jurisdiction can be addressed within the current framework of Indian competition law, but other issues such as differences from data privacy standards and enforcement of anonymous entities remain. I will.

Regarding the interaction between privacy and blockchain, it is appropriate to note that blockchain records are immutable, but the current understanding of privacy standards is included in the 2018 India Personal Data Protection Bill. Includes the right to be forgotten as if you were. EU General Data Protection Regulation. Privacy has been pointed out as an appropriate non-price factor for competition influencing consumer choice in market research in the telecommunications sector and in orders to begin research in WhatsApps. Thus, early technology that raises various very relevant legal issues under development can be seen in the context of blockchain.

Therefore, CCI needs to develop blockchain applications to comply with the rules of competition, in addition to being flexible enough to incorporate changes that may be needed in the light of future discoveries by regulators. It states that there is. It is interesting to note that the antitrust proceedings in this regard began in the United States, where a price-affecting Bitcoin miner allegation of collusion was being considered in a district court in the Southern District of Florida.

Globally, regulators are taking steps to understand blockchain and related technologies to ensure that there are no enforcement gaps. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission has set up the FTC Blockchain Working Group to understand the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets and determine when enforcement measures will be needed. In the EU, the European Commission will work to create a legal framework to promote innovation, as well as fund innovation in the blockchain space, interact with the private sector and set up a regulatory sandbox. Approach. CCI is seriously considering the blockchain market with destructive capabilities to keep up with other advanced jurisdictions.

The discussion paper provides some rough guidelines that stakeholders should follow, including attention to exchanging information about prices, costs, and so on. Avoid collusion that can distort competition. Or exert excessive influence on the market. Over time, it will become clear how effective and innovative the effects of Indian competition regulators will be in the blockchain-related market after the enforcement measures have been implemented.

Nayar is a partner and Sehgal is an associate. L & L partner

Get live stock prices from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, check the latest IPO news, best performance IPO, calculate tax with income tax calculation tool, top gain, top of the market Understand Loss, Best Equity Fund. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos