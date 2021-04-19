Outrider: Treasure chest in all the first cities





There are plenty of loot that outrider players can discover, so here’s a guide to all the chests in the First City area.

People Can Fly’s Outriders got off to a good start, but many major issues often compared predatory shooters to Cyberpunk 2077 and Anthem. Still, the developers have left enough in-game activity and treasure to keep the player occupied for a long time.

In total, there are 206 chests that Outriders players can find. Especially in First City, 13 chests are scattered. While this guide serves as a great way to get some scrap material for an upgrade, using Outrider’s fast move can be a bit tedious. Here is a list of all breast positions.

First City-Chest # 1

Starting from the suburbs, players first pass through a small white building on the left side of the wooden bridge. Turn the right corner and you’ll be on your way to the first chest you collect.

First City-Chest # 2

Players must double back and cross the wooden bridge. Players will have to climb the stairs upstairs as they continue towards the large gray building. Behind them is a second chest.

First City-Chest # 3

At the anomaly hilltop, the outrider player has to go towards the hole in the wall, but instead of going through the wall, he has to turn right. Paths and ad hoc debris ramps take players to a smaller platform. On the right is the third chest.

First City-Chest # 4

At the power plant, players go down the stairs to a small room with a low platform on the right. There is a fourth chest on the other side of the room.

First City-Chest # 5

From the pedestrian bridge, the player must follow the path to a small white building. The chest is visible on the other side of the patio.

First City-Chest # 6

At the tower, the player must head to the building on the left. On the second floor, players need to turn around and head to the doorway leading to the small outer corridor. Proceed to the smaller room and you will see the position of the sixth breast.

First City-Chest # 7

This chest is also on the radio tower, which is the platform next to the small elevator. Its common location is near the edge of the side of the map where small white buildings and groups of spheres are located. In the linked video, this is chest number 8, but if possible, grabbing the chests of both towers at once is a great way to reduce the front and back.

First City-Chest # 8

Starting from the old man’s hut, the player must turn right and follow the path to the metal floor. Following the pass, the player moves to the 8th chest. This chest is categorized 7th in the video.

First City-Chest # 9

In the Hangman’s Tree, outrider players should not immediately make mistakes towards the tree. Instead, the player must follow the path between the body of water and some buildings and turn right. Continuing this way leads to a small courtyard and a ninth chest location located backwards.

First City-Chest # 10

From Container Plaza, players will want to look back and go down the stairs. After passing under a small bridge, the player should see a glowing chest hiding in the back corner of some fences.

First City-Chest # 11

Starting from the main street, players need to turn right to climb a small hill and then up the stairs. The chest is at the top of the stairs and there are several orange boxes.

First City-Chest # 12

In Boglands, players will want to head to the destroyed building on the left. After navigating the shallows, the chest will be in the left corner.

First City-Chest # 13

Stick to the toxic environment of Boglands and move to the area in front of the large white building. Once here, players will want to look back and follow the grass path to the left. The chest is at the end of this road, in some deformed fences and scrap metal.

Loot from these chests may not be enough to melt the final boss of the Outridersend game relatively easily. Still, they can give enthusiastic Outriders fans a great, consistent loot farm to adapt over time.

Outriders are now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

