Apex Legend Trick Guarantees Spectacular Loot from MRVN Robots





Curious Apex Legend players share simple tricks online and guarantee spectacular loot drops from Olympus MRVN robots every time.

MRVN is a friendly robot that drops loot of various qualities onto the Apex Legends Olympus map, and according to one player, there is a trick to guarantee a spectacular loot every time. MRVN was originally introduced into the game during the Fight Night Collection event, which added cosmetics for Pathfinder.

Respawn Entertainment was unable to keep the Fight Night Collection event secret because it leaked a few days before its official launch. The spoiled surprise included a movie trailer dedicated to the Pathfinder of the past. However, this character was not the only type of robot featured at the event, as Titanfalls MRVN made an unexpected return in the form of a loot bot. They are added as a form of interactive decoration and you can drop items of various qualities, from common to spectacular. In addition, players can beat and kill friendly robots after getting a pile of loot for a chance to grab their arms. You can then connect to another MRVN to get Gold Tier items instantly.

According to Reddit’s hotstickynsweet, there’s a simple trick to ensure that MRVN drops spectacular loot on Apex Legends every time. Judging from the short video provided by the player, all you need to do is activate the friendly robot the moment the white icon appears. If the interaction timing is set correctly, Happy MRVN will drop a pile of purple items. However, as the player mentions in the comments, this trick works best in the console. For PC games, it is highly recommended to press the button when the blue marker appears, or at least when the white marker begins to disappear. It’s worth noting that the speed and latency of your internet connection can have a significant impact on your tricks.

This is one of many tricks discovered by Apex Legends players to improve certain aspects of the game. For example, one gamer came up with a practical solution to significantly reduce bullet spray without using cheats. According to a brief guide, keeping Bangalore’s smoke grenade launcher active will improve hipfire accuracy while crouching (the same effect was later confirmed in Revenant tactics). Unfortunately, this trick is most useful on the console and has little effect on the PC.

Despite giving a somewhat compelling first impression, this new MRVN trick from Apex Legends doesn’t really sound like a failsafe solution. It all depends on the reaction time of the player and the quality of the internet connection. But for unlucky players, this basic understanding of how MRVN slot machines work may help.

