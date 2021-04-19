Beyond Meme Stocks: Find Sustainable Innovation





Innovation has made a big difference in the world economy, but defining it accurately is an important prerequisite for subsequent analysis. Which companies are separating wheat from rice husks to lead a new investment paradigm?

Upcoming Webcast, Beyond Meme Stocks: Finding Sustainable Innovation, Kim Arthur, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Main Management, LLC; Zachary Hill, Global Macro Strategist, Horizon Investments; State Street Global Advisors SPDR Americas Research Matthew Bartolini, head of the company, will work with ETF trends to explore sector-wide innovation to help financial advisors target today’s tomorrow’s opportunities.

For example, an actively managed Main Theme Innovation ETF (TMAT) seeks to outperform the MSCI ACWI Index in rising markets while limiting decline losses through a dynamic theme rotation strategy.

Main Management focuses primarily on identifying emerging disruptive and innovative themes with large market demands or responsive markets. Funds rotate between early technologies and emerging ones and buy ETF securities to invest in those themes. TMAT is a type of “fund of funds” that is a theme-based investment strategy based on ETFs.

“As seen from other disruptive technologies in the past, the market’s reaction to a theme is often undervalued, so the market often doesn’t price the theme properly in the first place, even for years.” Said the Main Management ETF Advisor. “Disruptors need to continually reinvest in the future and expand their reach as they grow. These moves are difficult for the market to price accurately and can be valued.”

For example, TMAT includes a 10% slope to the SPDR S & P Kensho New Economy Composite ETF (NYSE Arca: KOMP), which tracks the S & P Kensho New Economy Composite Index.

The underlying S & P Kensho New Economies Composite Index disrupts traditional industries by leveraging exponential processing power, artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation advances using artificial intelligence and quantitative weighting techniques. We pursue new economic possibilities supported by innovative companies.

Financial advisors who want to know more about sustainable innovation can register here for the webcast on Monday, April 19th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos