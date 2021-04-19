Details of the RE7 story you need to know before playing





Resident Evil Village is just around the corner. All relevant narrative information from RE7 is here to catch up with the direct sequel.

The long-awaited Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to its predecessor, Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil. RE7, the first RE game to offer a first-person perspective, helped rectify the gradual transition from survival horror to action shooter in the series. This tone and gameplay change makes the RE7a a good place to dive into the series, but it’s the final prelude to Resident Evil Village, built on the new Resident Evil Formula established by Resident Evil. It is becoming seen in.

Resident Evil 7 is a fun game in itself, but some players find it to be fairly minimal. For those who aren’t interested in launching RE7 before Village on May 7, here’s a brief summary of relevant information that has helped set up the story and characters so far.

Those who are intrigued by the promotion of Village will also want to pay attention to the two RE8 demos that are coming soon. The comprehensive story of TheResident Evil series is long and complex, but its gameplay has a much broader appeal. Puzzle-like level design and innovative survival mechanics have built Resident Evil’s reputation, and they seem to be returning to the village.

Resident Evil Village & RE7 Protagonist: Ethan Winters

Ethan Winters was introduced as a player character for RE7. He was dragged into the world of artificial biological weapons while searching for his missing wife, Mia. The exciting case for RE7 was probably Ethan’s email from Mia asking her to find her at Baker Estate in Dalbay, Louisiana. Ethan found an almost abandoned ranch house used as Ground Zero to infect victims with a biological weapon known as mold.

While much of the Resident Evil series revolves around viruses created by Umbrella Corporation, RE7 gives a glimpse into the wider bioweapon market in the series’ world. Ethan is a fungal organism created by a group known as The Connections, an industry rival of the now-deceased umbrella, where mold was unknown to Ethan before unraveling the mystery in Louisiana, where Mia also worked. I found out.

As soon as Ethan arrives at Baker Estate, she finds Mia, but she attacks him and amputates his left hand. Ethan then becomes infected with mold, reattaches his hands, escapes capture by the Bakers, and resumes his search for Mia. With the help of Zoe Baker, the daughter of the family and the actual sender of Resident Evil 7’s exciting email, Ethan defeats the mold-infected Baker’s parents, makes serum, and joins Mia. Escape Baker’s property and cure her with serum when they depart.

This was followed by a flashback on a beach tanker ship where Mia became the player character for RE7, followed by a section that revealed Mia’s role in the case. Under the employment of The Connections, she was the caretaker of a successfully created biological weapon, known as Eveline. This biological weapon looked like a 10 year old girl. Eveline controls mold and everyone infected with it. The mold was introduced into the Evelyn genome when she was an embryo, she was raised on a powerful weapon and did not have the proper family. After the tanker was launched on the beach in Dalbay, Evelyn used the Bakers and their dwellings as a means of building a family because of her unusual childhood-related emotions.

Ethan, rescued from the ship by Mia, steps into a nearby salt mine that Baker’s son Lucas used as a laboratory to monitor Evelyn’s progress and report her status to The Connections. I did. Before descending into the mining tunnel, Ethan listens to a radio chat and witnesses a helicopter flying towards Bakerhouse. In the lab, Ethan found a way to make necrotoxin, returned to Baker’s estate, discovered that Evelyn was rapidly aging to an old woman presumed to be Baker’s grandmother, and used necrotoxin. And destroy her. The end of the RE7 Canon shows that Ethan and Mia are flying from the Louisiana ranch by helicopter.

Chris Redfield & Blue Umbrella Line RE7 & Village

At the end of RE7, among the saviors of Ethan and Mia is Chris Redfield, one of the main characters in both the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 5. In the first game, Chris was a member of Raccoon City Police’s special tactics and rescue services during the Raccoon City incident, resulting in the destruction of the city by the U.S. government to prevent the spread of the Umbrella T-virus. .. In InResident Evil 5, Chris was a member of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance, which investigated the manufacture and use of biological weapons in the United Nations.

When Chris appears at the end of RE7, he works with a rebranded Umbrella Corporation known as the Blue Umbrella. The company’s iconic logo is now blue instead of red. Blue Umbrella is the result of the restructuring of the company’s assets following its dissolution in 2003. We are now overturning the malicious acts of Umbrella Corporation and seeking out and eliminating the threat of biological weapons around the world.

In the Resident Evil Village announcement trailer, it appears that Chris is rudely executing Mia with a pistol in front of Ethan and taking the couple’s baby Rosemary. Chris reportedly plays an integral role in the broader story of Resident Evil Village. Perhaps it was Chris who took Rosemary to a village bearing the name of Eastern Europe. It’s unclear why Chris took her to the village behind Dimitresk Castle, but they probably have something to do with a bigger mystery. Includes Umbrella Corporation’s tactics.

Chris was in Raccoon City when the umbrella crime first began, and he seems determined to somehow see it to the end. Resident Evil Village is probably the middle part of the RE trilogy, and the trailer for the announcement begins with a sentence, “His story is nearing the end.” This will be Chris Redfield’s last biohazard game. Or does the Ethan Winters story end before Chris concludes the trilogy he started with Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil?

