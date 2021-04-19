Facebook pushes clubhouse-style “social audio” on Monday





Facebook is said to be preparing to announce a number of new products on Monday under the title “Social Audio.” This may be adopted by Clubhouse and may work with Spotify to improve podcast recommendations.

Facebook is believed to be preparing to unveil a selection of products with the common theme of audio. The announcement, scheduled for Monday, will extend some of the existing features of social networks and their apps and introduce some entirely new elements.

Facebook is launching a video conferencing-based room feature update, adding audio-only options, according to Vox sources. This decision seems to have been facilitated by the adoption of Zoom and other group calling services, which may provide an alternative for users who are tired of using webcams for online meetings.

The connected functionality is similar to Clubhouse in that it consists of a virtual room and a “stage” where one or several people broadcast audio to the audience. The third is to add to your existing news feed so you can post voice messages along with your existing text-based posts, videos, and images.

Finally, Facebook is believed to be working with Spotify to provide social network users with podcast discoveries. The configuration of the service is unknown, but users may be encouraged to listen through Spotify itself.

The transition to creating clubhouse-style services may have been triggered following the use of the app by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, including participation in multiple public chats. He also reportedly appeared in a conversation with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

Facebook has an advantage over Clubhouse for quite a few reasons, and its huge size and user base are compared to its small rivals, which are likely to be the largest. Clubhouse has been popular since its launch, but its growth has been limited by the use of the invitation system and is currently only available on iOS devices.

Connecting to Spotify is a competitor to music streaming services and can cause problems for Apple, the apparent thorn on Facebook’s side. In January, Apple was reportedly considering creating its own paid premium podcast service to match Spotify and other startups.

The announcement from Facebook is likely to come on Monday, but it’s unclear when each element of social audio will be released. Rooms voice messages and news feed voice messages are most likely to be delivered immediately, but other products may not be available until late spring, sources say.

