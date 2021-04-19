WordPress may treat Google FloC as a security issue





The backlash against Google’s Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) continues, with WordPress Core proposing to block alternative identifiers for controversial third-party cookies by default.

WordPress’s suggestion shows that the blogging system uses that weight to thwart FLoC.

“WordPress supports about 41% of the web. This community helps fight racism, sexism, anti-LGBTQ + discrimination, discrimination against people with mental illness and four lines of code.” I am.

For users who want to enable FLoC, the suggestion is that they are likely to be able to enable it themselves, and with a little more code you can turn FLoC on and off in your blog settings.

“The needs of website administrators who don’t even know this needs to be mitigated when balancing the interests of stakeholders-and the interests of users and visitors to those sites are simply more compelling.” The proposal states.

To provide blocking to current users, WordPress has suggested treating FLoC as a security issue and backporting it, rather than waiting for the next major release in July.

“Currently, 5.8. Is only scheduled for July 2021. FLoC may be rolled out this month,” he said.

“In addition, a significant number of WordPress sites will only be updated to minor versions. Backporting can protect more sites and more visitors to those sites and amplify their impact. I will. ”

FLoC has received some harsh criticism based on how it shares a recent overview of browser history with marketers. This is what third-party cookies can do, but not always.

“The core design includes sharing new information with advertisers,” said Vivaldi, a Chromium-based browser maker, last week.

“When you visit a website that is related to a very personal subject that you may or may not use FLoC advertising, all other sites you visit will be notified of your FLoC ID and will visit that particular type of site. It will be shown that you did. ”

According to Vivaldi, FLoC has a very serious impact on people living in environments where personality aspects such as sexual orientation, political perspective and religion are persecuted.

“Everything can be part of your FLoCID,” it said.

“It’s no longer about privacy, it’s beyond it. It crosses the line of personal safety.

According to the Electronic Frontiers Foundation, the era of third-party cookies is over, and it’s decided whether to allow users to decide what information to share or “attach users with a wealth of behavioral labels that are meaningful to knowledgeable people.” it was done. “.

“Their recent history is summarized in a few bits,’democratized’and shared with dozens of unknown actors participating in the services of each web page,” he said. Stated.

“Users start with a confession of every interaction. This is up to this week. Treat me accordingly.”

