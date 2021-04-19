[Women in Tech] How Shylaja Krishnakurup crossed the path from a software engineer to a director of Verizon Busi





Shylaja Krishnakurup is the Indian Director of Verizon Business Group. With over 25 years of industry experience, she has played many years in a variety of responsibilities-increasing roles and has been instrumental in leading many complex projects to great success.

As a Diversity & Inclusion Champion, she worked to develop several programs for female employees with the vision of developing more female leaders. Shylaja says she enjoys tackling new challenges and working under pressure.

With a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Pirani’s BITS, Shiraja spends a good time with her family and loves watching TV in her spare time.

In a conversation with HerStory, Shylaja Krishnakurup shares her views on how women in the tech industry, everyone in the organization have the power to innovate, and the challenges of working during a pandemic. I will.

Edited excerpt from the interview:

HerStory (HS): Tell us a little bit about yourself, your education, and what you’ve grown over the years.

Shylaja Krishnakurup (SK): Born and raised in Chennai, I grew up with my sister and brother. My family has always encouraged me to pursue my interest in science, such as giving me the freedom to move to another city for higher education. I have a bachelor’s degree in engineering from BITS Pilani. The academic curriculum and teaching methods were designed to raise critical thinking and doubts, and the institution itself was an experience for me, providing holistic education and laying the foundation for my career development.

HS: Is there anything specific that attracted you to STEM?

SK: In today’s world, technology is an essential part of our daily lives and there are no limits to what we can achieve through technology. Solving complex problems has always fascinated me, so from an early age I had a keen interest in mathematics and science, especially mathematics. I was more attracted to the STEM subjects above it when I was able to relate everything that was happening around me with numbers and simple scientific concepts.

HS: Take us through your career journey

SK: I started my career as a management consultant for a major engineering company. However, my passion for technology and software development attracted me to the role of programmer in the reputed IT services organization in 1998. The first client I worked for was Bell Atlantic, the predecessor of Verizons. That’s how the relationship with Verizon began before. It was founded. In 2002, I officially moved to Verizon India and started a wonderful journey of about 20 years, and I’m still counting. Every day is excited about new learning and challenges that help me grow from today’s software engineer to director.

HS: Tell us about your role at Verizon

SK: As Director of Verizon Business Group, I lead a team of 1,500 engineers in India to build cutting-edge technologies and business solutions that serve Verizon’s global enterprise, business markets, wholesale and public sector customers. doing. I am also responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies focused on delivery, talent and innovation. As a Diversity and Inclusion Champion, I have a mission to bring in diverse talents to shape the workforce of the future.

HS: How did you face the challenge of working in a pandemic?

SK: Launched to help our people adapt to new conditions, boosted by our commitment to fulfilling the promises of the digital world while continuing to transform the way people, businesses and things connect. Here are some new initiatives:

We have launched My Voice, a platform for employees to ask questions and provide suggestions on how to better shape their response to a pandemic situation. Make sure you are currently connected to new collaboration tools such as Slack. We are constantly working to communicate with our team on a regular basis. A new COVID-19 resource page has been introduced in the internal portal. This page contained a repository of all queries and support related to COVID-19. We have also redesigned our insurance policies to cover COVID-19-related medical assistance and carefully selected special Covid leaves specifically for affected colleagues. We provided 24-hour support to those suffering from emotional health problems during the blockade.

HS: There are many women entering technology, but what can we do to attract them and, more importantly, keep them in the workforce?

SK: In today’s highly competitive business environment, more and more companies are recognizing the need to have equal representation, so hiring and retaining talent is more important than ever. It has become. We need to create a safe and secure environment, provide flexible work timings, expect work-life balance, and foster an organizational culture that helps women actively develop as leaders. Verizon India has many programs to help attract, engage, maintain and develop female professionals.

HS: Do you teach women in the tech industry?

SK: At Verizon, I was part of the signing program. This is a power program for talented women that focuses on the promotion of women in leadership roles. This program is a unique combination of mentoring and sponsorship support that senior leaders in an organization provide to emerging leaders to strengthen and advance their careers. Currently, I am the Executive Sponsor of another flagship program in India, entitled WoW-Women of the World. A year of development experience for women, with a focus on building five core strengths: building a personal brand, self-leadership, communication, critical thinking, and empowering you to own a career.

HS: Why is networking absolutely essential for women in the tech industry?

SK: Some women find it unpleasant for networking to put themselves out there, speak for themselves, and promote themselves. However, networking is also important to help women navigate their career paths. It’s not just about the people we meet along the way that we can offer growth opportunities. It’s about having a daily networking group. Networking skills are important not only when climbing the ladder of success, but also in everyday work. Networking helps you meet like-minded people or people who are compatible with you regarding future ideas, life goals, aspirations, and other plans.

HS: Why do you think so few women are in the position of technology leaders?

SK: In our growing season, both men and women have equal ambitions to pursue a successful professional career as we continue to educate. However, women still do most of their home and childcare work today, often failing to advance to the highest levels of leadership and losing ambition and opt-out. Losing so many talented women from higher levels of our workforce is an organization, especially when we look for leaders who can navigate the organization through high levels of change and uncertainty. Will damage you. The shortage of female mentors in the workplace and the difficulty of finding support to balance this role only add to the worries of female professionals.

HS: Why do all organizations need to have an equal opportunity mindset?

SK: In today’s world, an ideal workplace is one in which talents belonging to different financial backgrounds, gender identity, sexual orientation, and skills are given equal opportunity and fair treatment. The chances of winning a new market in a diversified environment are about 70% higher. Helps add new skills to the team and drives innovation. By creating a diverse and equal workspace, you can draw a wide range of ideas from employees with different skills, experience, resources and talents. All of this gives our business a competitive edge over other businesses.

HS: What are your future plans?

SK: Being a technology and communications company, there is a lot of confusion around us. Especially in the post-pandemic era, customer expectations are changing, new opportunities are emerging, and new business models are emerging. It’s exciting to learn about 5G and the opportunities and solutions that you can think of building around 5G.

In addition to re-learning, learning and non-learning skills to stay ahead of the curve, I am constantly embracing new ideas and always looking for opportunities to learn new concepts and ideas from the next generation of professionals. We are also passionate about volunteering to support company-wide initiatives in digital inclusion, climate protection and human prosperity.

