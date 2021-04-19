Percent 4: Two people killed in a violent Tesla crash near The Woodlands





Police officer Mark Harman said one person was found in the passenger and back seats. Both died in a fire.

Updated at 7:30 pm Spring, Texas, with a new quote from Constable Mark Harman, District 4, Harris County, a safety record for Tesla’s autopilot and a tweet by Elon Musk about the age of the victim.

According to Harris County Pct, two people were killed in a violent clash involving Tesla on Saturday night. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened around 11:25 pm at the Carlton Woods subdivision in Hammock Dunes Place.

Constable Harman said the 2019 Tesla Model S was driving on the road, and at some point the vehicle that the agent said was driving at high speed was slightly curved. Lawmakers say the car left the road, collided with a tree, and burned.

According to Harman, firefighters took nearly four hours to extinguish the fire and needed more than 30,000 gallons of water.

Normally, when the fire department arrives, the vehicle’s fire is controlled within minutes, which lasted nearly four hours, Harman said.

At some point, the crew had to call Tesla to ask how to put out the fire, Herman said.

After the fire was extinguished, Harman said lawmakers had recovered two bodies from Tersa, neither holding the steering wheel. According to Harman, one was found in the passenger seat and the other in the back seat.

Two men died after a violent clash on the Tesla Model S.

[Investigators] According to Constable Mark Harman, District 4, Harris County, he is 100% confident that no one is in the driver’s seat driving the vehicle at the time of the collision. They are positive. # KHOU11 https://t.co/q57qfIXT4f pic.twitter.com/eQMwpSMLt2

— Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) April 18, 2021

They are 100 percent confident that no one was in the driver’s seat driving the vehicle at the time of the collision. “They are positive,” Harman said. “Also, the height from the backseat to the frontseat is almost impossible, but the investigators are trained. They handle the collision. Some of us are reconstructionists, but they Is very confident only in the position of the body after the impact that no one was driving the vehicle.

Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted an accident data report from an electric car maker in the first quarter of 2021, and Tesla drivers using Autopilot are drivers holding the steering wheel of an average vehicle. He said he was one tenth more likely to have an accident than.

Tesla with autopilot is approaching one-tenth the chance of an accident on an average vehicle https://t.co/6lGy52wVhC

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2021

So far, the agent has only confirmed that one of the victims is 59 and the other is 69.

This is an ongoing investigation. KHOU11 is asking Tesla for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos