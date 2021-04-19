A deadly Texas crash involving $ 80,000 worth of Tesla causes a four-hour fire





Charlie Gasparino of Tesla and Arquegos

Authorities near Houston, Texas are investigating a horrifying and deadly crash site where an autopilot unmanned Tesla caused a four-hour fierce fire that killed two insiders. I will.

A fully electric 2019 Tesla Model S worth about $ 80,000 is moving fast along a curve before hitting a tree in the Carlton Woods district near The Woodlands around 11:25 pm Saturday night, lawmakers said. I did.

Officials believe that Tesla may have been autopiloted, with one found in the passenger seat and the other in the backseat.

According to KPRC 2, one of the victims’ brother-in-law was seen with a man pulling out a car for a spin and the driver retreating from the driveway and jumped into the backseat before the collision. He said there was a possibility.

A spokesman for the Marshals Service said the vehicle burned shortly after the collision, local firefighters took four hours to extinguish the flame, and it took 32,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. At some point, the corresponding legislator had to call Tesla at some point to ask how to put out the battery, which continued to rekindle.

Authorities say they are still investigating whether passenger airbags have been deployed, whether the vehicle’s advanced driver assistance system was in effect at the time of the collision, and whether two men will be autopsied. Has been done.

The incident occurred when Tesla released accident data for the first quarter of 2021.

CEO Elon Musk claimed that Tesla vehicles with autopilots are now approaching one-tenth the chance of an accident on average.

In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded one accident for every 4.19 million miles driven using the autopilot. For those driving using Tesla’s active safety features without an autopilot, the company registered one accident for every 2.05 million miles driven. For those driving without autopilot or preventive safety features, the company registered one accident for every 978,000 miles of driving.

By comparison, the United States has car accidents every 484,000 miles, according to the latest data from the Transportation Security Administration, the highest safety regulator in the automotive industry.

Tesla states that the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 all achieved the lowest overall probability of injury to all vehicles tested by the federal new vehicle assessment program.

“Most of this is related to the solid and reinforced construction of the battery pack mounted on the car floor, which provides the vehicle with exceptional strength, a large crushable zone, and a unique low center of gravity. “We will.” statement. “Tesla’s battery packs are so strong that they are rarely seriously damaged in an accident. And even when the chances of a fire are very low, the state-of-the-art design of the battery packs ensures a safety system. It works as intended, isolating the fire to select an area in the battery and at the same time dissipating heat from the cabin and vehicle. “

However, Tesla warns on the website’s support page that the autopilot and fully autonomous driving capabilities are “intended for use with fully careful drivers who are ready to grab the steering wheel and take over at any time.” I will.

“These features are designed to become more functional over time, but the features that are currently enabled do not make the vehicle autonomous,” Tesla added.

Tesla has also previously provided first responders with guidance on how to deal with emergencies related to their vehicle.

Last month, Reuters reported that NHTSA launched 27 investigations into Tesla-related collisions, 23 of which are still active.

Tesla and the Transportation Security Administration representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

