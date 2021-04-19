Does Sony care about old video games?





On March 29, 2021, Sony announced that the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable virtual storefronts will be completely closed later this year. This means that some games will be available from other consoles and services, but others can be lost forever.

This announcement was made with little notice to the developers. PS Vita is only nine years old, but the developers were still making games for the console. For reference, the PlayStation 4, which is still a very popular console, will be eight years old this year. Sony has stopped supporting PS Vita, but indie developers have realized that the platform is a successful environment for the game. These developers are forced to rush the game out, move to another platform, or cancel it altogether. Closing these stores will also reduce the revenue of indie developers who rely on making their games available on multiple platforms. This move may not have a significant impact on Sony, but it is a major disadvantage for small developers, who have the growing roots of the future of the game.

Some consumers trying to make a final download from these digital storefronts will not be able to download because the system is overloaded. The infrastructure of these stores is unable to support the sudden influx of visitors and is cracking under pressure. Many people may not be able to access the games they would miss out of their hearts because of these constant crashes, even if they wanted to. What’s more, the lack of digital editions raises the price of physical PS3, PS Vita, and PSP games, making buying older games even more difficult.

Not only is this a problem for today’s consumers and developers, but there are also concerns about its long-term implications for game history storage. The months and often years of hard work spent developing and distributing the game are erased, allowing players to remember nostalgic memories and discover games that they may have missed. I will.

Other companies, such as the Nintendos Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System applications for backward compatibility on Switch and Xbox, are doing some work to keep old games, but the negative effects of digitization have already been proven. .. Many were upset when Nintendo closed the most diverse and comprehensive retro library of games ever released and the Wii Shop Channel was completely closed on January 30, 2019. As a result, the PlayStations announcement feels like a recurring history.

If game companies are really interested in storing games, they should stop making access to previous generations of games difficult. As each store closes, more and more barriers are being created for fans and archivists who just want access to past experiences. Video games are a new form of entertainment (at least compared to movies, music and books), but soon became one of the most profitable and influential media industries. Saving video games is just as important as saving old-format media.

Video game collections such as the University of Michigan Computer and Video Game Archive recognize this level of importance and are dedicated to making video game history available to everyone. Beyond the special collections, the number of public libraries with collections of games and consoles continues to grow. Without the efforts of these spaces and fellow gaming companies, games can be lost forever. Many older games have already disappeared and the source code for the original game was missing, so the remake of Crash Bandicoot, released as part of the 2017 Crash Bandicoot N. Saint Trilogy, was built almost entirely from scratch. I did.

Sony seems to have decided that their past is not as important as documenting it on their own. Despite being only eight years old, Sony is shifting its focus to blockbuster games, even recreating one of its most successful games, The Last of Us. They are positively choosing not to obscure hundreds of games in favor of making credible money, losing the credibility of both developers and consumers. For consumers, buying a digital is more like a long-term rental than real ownership, because there is a threat that the digital product will be removed by a company that wants to make a profit from a panic.

Is this artificial scarcity really benefiting these companies? Indeed, it boosts profits in the short term, as consumers are rushing to make final purchases. However, these games will skyrocket in price from individual online sellers. These benefits could be paid to Sony and even the developers who worked on these games. Instead, they go to individuals who take advantage of the value of old games. If they can appreciate its value, then the PlayStation can certainly do so.

Sony may not have been hit hard financially, but the value of the game is more than just a money game, it’s a meaningful and unparalleled experience. Nintendo is clearly aware of this, as it regularly releases retro games on the NES and SNES apps for free or as a port to Switch. Microsoft understands this not only through game passes, but also through efforts to improve the quality of Xbox Series S / X retro games. Sony’s two biggest competitors are the leagues in front of them because they understand what these experiences mean to their viewers.

The future of video games is exciting, but the past is just as essential. Sony’s game preservation efforts are halfway. PlayStation Now, a streaming service similar to the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Online, contains a number of previous-generation games, but only selects certain titles that seem important enough. They don’t seem to understand that even smaller, lesser-known games make sense.

If Sony really wants to maintain the trust of its fan base, it needs to acknowledge the negative effects of these digital closures. If Sony cares about people as much as it makes money, they will catch up with other gaming industries and consider the impact of their decisions.

Daily Arts Writer Harpark Lots can be contacted at hklotz @ umich.edu.

