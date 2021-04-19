Improved Lexus ES saloon unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show





At the Shanghai Motor Show, Lexus unveiled an improved version of the ES Executive Saloon, which is comparable to the Mercedes E-Class.

The hybrid-only ES has undergone some style changes, but the update says it’s more focused on quieter and more comfortable performance.

With a Lexus spindle grille design and new headlight evolution on the front, the updated ES boasts new wheel designs ranging from 17 to 19 inches. As with interior colors and walnut inlay trim options, new paint colors are available, adding shades and combinations of different upholstery to increase the possibility of customization.

To increase comfort, sophistication and dynamic capabilities, Lexus has increased the rigidity of the rear suspension. The brand claims that this gives a sharper response to high-speed operation. The F-Sport model with adaptive variable suspension also features new actuators and various internal structures to further improve these characteristics.

The hybrid regenerative braking system (and brake pedal shape) has been tuned for better control. Regenerative braking is possible thanks to the ES 300hs hybrid powertrain. It consists of a 2.5 liter 4-cylinder petrol engine, a small battery and an electric motor with a total output of 215bhp and a time of 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds.

For outgoing ES, the powertrain returns the highest 53.2mpg and 119g / km CO2. There is still no information on the changes in the efficiency of the new ES.

Last year, ES received a new digital door mirror, and Lexus is equipping this new car with more technology. The ES uses Lexus BladeScan adaptive LED headlights. The brand says this means more precise lighting control and wider front lighting.

The car is also equipped with Lexus’ latest safety system + equipment, including driver assistance features such as emergency steering assist and pre-collision safety, to recognize pedestrians at night and cyclists during the day. Intersection turn assist also helps prevent collisions by crossing oncoming vehicles.

The updated ES range will be launched in the UK later this year and prices are expected to rise slightly above the outbound cars to around 36,000.

