Who’s Who: Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thehaiban, Managing Director of Google Cloud in the META region





The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior has warned that it must work together to control the virus and avoid harsh measures.

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Sunday that authorities have detected a surge in anxiety behavior in the kingdom since the inception of Ramadan and warned citizens not to ignore anti-coronavirus health measures.

At a joint press conference between the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Mecca Pilgrimage and the Ministry of Umrah, MoI spokesman Lt. Talal Al-Shalhoub said an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the kingdom could potentially block the entire city. And the prohibition of certain activities We must cooperate and must not underestimate the danger. Al Sharhub added that the kingdom continues to crack down on people who violate security precautions, including those who violate the rules and use social media to disseminate false information about security measures. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Macca’s local police said 13 people were arrested in Jeddah and Taif for violating quarantine and quarantine instructions after being tested positive for the coronavirus. .. MoI had previously warned that violators would face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to SR200,000 ($ 53,300), or both. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, said that the proportion of women whose kingdom is infected with the coronavirus has increased slightly and that fewer women will be vaccinated than expected. I warned you. There has also been an increase in the number of women who have become critical and require intensive care. Women also account for 55% of the total number of cases in the kingdom, he said. MoH announced on Saturday that 917 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of cases to 404,970. It is critically cared for.

number

404,970 in total

388,702 collections

6,823 people died

Of the new cases, 402 were in Riyadh, 203 were in Macca, and 131 were in the eastern provinces. Baja and Juff reported the lowest cases on Saturday, with only 6 cases each. Alary said the second vaccination appointment would be automatically renewed following the news that some appointments had been cancelled. Al-Aly added that Saudi strategy aims to immunize as many people as possible with at least the first dose. Meanwhile, Hajj and the Umrah Ministry have announced that more than 15 million people have benefited from the Eatmarna app. Only those who take at least the first vaccine are allowed to perform Umrah or pray at the Grand Mosque in Macca or the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. Violators will be prosecuted for attempting to carry out the pilgrimage without proper permission. Authorities added that they are encouraging safety measures to ensure a safe, smooth and seamless pilgrimage to all visitors. The kingdom reported 907 new recovery, and the total number of recovery during the pandemic process increased to 388,702. .. After 13 new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, the number of deaths in the kingdom increased to 6,823. To date, approximately 7.1 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom currently provides vaccines at a rate of about 1.32 per second, or 114,471 per day. Currently, about 20.3 percent of Saudi Arabia’s population is vaccinated.

On the final day, 51,225 PCR tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the Kingdom to 16,174,957.

