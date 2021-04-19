2 Death in a self-driving car crash, officials say





Two men were killed in Texas after Tesla crashed on Saturday and ignited while neither man was driving, officials said.

Mark Harman, the Consulate of Harris County District 4, said on site physical evidence and interviews with witnesses that authorities believed no one was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The 2019 Model S vehicle ran at high speed on a curve at 11:25 pm local time and hit a tree about 100 feet off the road, Constable Harman said. The crash occurred in a residential area in Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston.

The men were 59 and 69 years old. Constable Harman said one was in the passenger seat and the other was in the back seat.

He said a few minutes before the crash, the man’s wife said he wanted to go for a drive and saw them leave for Tesla after talking about the autopilot feature of the vehicle.

The Department of Road Safety said last month that it was investigating about 20 crashes involving Tesla who were or may have been using the autopilot.

The cause of death on Sunday was unknown. Constable Harman said the fire had continued and no clear identification had been made yet.

According to Constable Harman, it took four hours to extinguish a fire, which normally takes minutes, and it took more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish.

Regulators have expressed concern about the batteries used in electric vehicles. The National Transportation Safety Board warned in a 2020 report that batteries could pose a safety risk to emergency response personnel.

Mitchell Weston, a senior researcher at the Harris County Fire Department, said batteries are generally safe, but high-speed impacts can cause thermal runaway and uncontrollable contact between different materials in the battery. Said.

Thermal runaway can lead to fires as well as battery reignitions, even after the first fire has been extinguished, the Safety Commission warned in its report. Mitsubishi Motors warns that thermal runaway can have catastrophic consequences such as fires, explosions, sudden system failures, expensive equipment damage, and in some cases personal injury.

A spokeswoman said the fire department was investigating the fire in the crash. Constable Harman said his department was working with federal authorities to investigate.

He said law enforcement officials had been in contact with Tesla on Saturday for guidance on some things, but refused to discuss the nature of the conversation.

Tesla, which disbanded the public relations team, did not respond to requests for comment.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted a recent safety report from the company early Saturday, with Tesla equipped with an autopilot now capable of one-tenth the accident of the average vehicle. I wrote on Twitter that I was approaching sex.

Tesla, which calls the autopilot the future of driving on its website, states that this feature allows vehicles to automatically steer, accelerate and brake in the lane. However, the current autopilot feature requires active driver monitoring and warns that the vehicle cannot be autonomous.

In 2016, a Florida driver died on a Tesla Model S in autopilot mode and failed to brake a tractor trailer that turned left in front of it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos