A guide to maximizing privacy





Learn how to hide as much as possible in WhatsApp. Use 10 simple steps to maximize your privacy. Each step is a complete explanation of what you will get. This allows you to choose which steps to perform or which to perform without.

It all depends on the degree of privacy you want to achieve with WhatsApp. You can simply prevent someone from adding you to the group by hiding your profile picture or name so that no one else can see it.

Change your profile picture

I don’t know if your name is remembered by people, but the face is certainly helpful in answering the question, and those who may have added you to WhatsApp know that it is you. I really know. So if you want to hide it, one of the first steps is to change your profile picture to something that is neither your face nor descriptive.

To change your profile picture, you need to enter WhatsApp settings and click on your profile at the top to edit it. When you’re inside, you can edit your profile picture with the click of a button. This can also be done from the web or WhatsApp desktop application by clicking Enter Profile and clicking Photo to modify it.

If you want to hide as much as possible, it’s best to hide nothing. Just uploading a blank black photo, or as neutral and impersonal as possible, and posting a photo that represents you, not yourself, makes it impossible for anyone to guess that you are.

Select whether to hide the users who can see your profile picture

In addition to changing your profile picture, you can also choose who can see it. Here you have three options when configuring this parameter. You can show your profile picture to everyone who wrote you or make it invisible to anyone, but you can set it so that only those in your contacts see your profile picture. There is also an intermediate solution.

To hide your profile picture, you need to enter your WhatsApp settings and go to the account section. Once inside, click on Privacy and then click on the optional profile picture there. This will bring up the three options we have described and allow you to select the option you need.

Leave the WhatsApp name blank

Going one step further, there is another weird trick that allows you to hide your name as well as hide your profile picture. WhatsApp forces you to name yourself, but there’s a trick to make the name look blank, as if you didn’t have anything. This is much easier to do in WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop.

All you have to do is click on your profile picture to access it, and click on the button to change your name. Now, when you enter this website and select Copy with Control + C, select the blank box that appears between the quotes and select a penalty for the WhatsApp field where you need to enter a name.

This is a Unicode character and WhatsApp will detect it as if you wrote something in the name box, but since the character you actually wrote is a whitespace character, nothing will be displayed and the name will also be blank. .. You can do exactly the same with the mobile app, but having to do something in the browser is a bit annoying.

Disable double blue check

The double blue check is the reading confirmation symbol that will be displayed to the person who wrote you when you read the message. So, if you want to maximize the privacy of WhatsApp and hide it as much as possible, another important step is to disable this read receipt and let you know that the message has arrived, but I read I don’t know if there is something.

To remove this option, you need to enter the WhatsApp settings and go to the account section. Once inside,[プライバシー]Click inside[開封確認]You need to disable the option. This can be reactivated at any time if you change your mind later.

Note that if you disable read confirmation, others will not see the double blue check. Now, people can’t know if you read them, but you can’t even know if they read to you. Disabled in all conversations and in both directions.

Hide when last connected

By default, WhatsApp will display your contacts the last time you come online. This will give you a clue as to whether you have logged in since your last reply. Even if you hide the blue double check, you can still see if the message is overlooked and not responding.

To remove this option, you need to enter the WhatsApp settings and go to the account section. Once inside,[プライバシー]Click inside[前回]Or[前回]You need to click on the option. As with any privacy option, you can choose which users to display the last time you connect. Also, you cannot select everyone, contacts only, or no one.

How about the notification you are writing

Unfortunately, you can hide it the last time you connect, but in WhatsApp, you’ll see your contacts when you write to them or watch a conversation, while you’re typing or connecting. The display cannot be disabled. This can make the experience a bit less private, but it doesn’t allow you to do anything in the settings.

Here you need to know that there are third party apps that can do this to hide the fact that you are online or typing. One of the most popular is Flychat, which consumes very little space and memory. However, we never recommend using a third-party app that interacts with WhatsApp. Also, keep in mind that there are already other apps that will be used to track when you connect, regardless of whether you’re trying to hide them.

Listen to the voice without the knowledge of others

You can hide the reading of the message that comes to you, but the same does not happen with audio. When you hear the audio, others will always see confirmation that you have. Fortunately, there’s a trick to listening to WhatsApp audio without knowing that others are sharing it with you.

Therefore, the first step is to open a mobile browser, write the address wa.me/XXXXXXXXXXX, change the phone number XXXXX including the country code and start chatting with yourself. However, do not prefix it with +. When you enter the WhatsApp web page, you will be directly asked if you want to chat on WhatsApp with that number. If you accept, WhatsApp will open in a chat with you. Write one or two things to keep a record of your conversation.

Now let’s go to a conversation with a voice message that you don’t want others to know what you’ve heard. Select without listening to the audio,[*再送信]Click the button to send the message to another contact. Select the conversation you started and forward the voice message to yourself. If you hear someone else’s voice chatting with you, that person will not be notified that you have heard it.

Hide your bio from others

WhatsApp allows you to use information fields to complete your profile. In this field you can write a biography or whatever you like about yourself. Again, this is something you can hide from everyone, or from those people you are not in your contacts with. Therefore, the composition of the three states that is also in the rest.

To remove this option, you need to enter the WhatsApp settings and go to the account section. Once inside,[プライバシー]Click inside[情報]You need to click on the option. Now decide who can view this information. That’s all.

Decide who can see your status

Another configuration you can do is determine who can view WhatsApp status. This is an alternative to Instagram stories in messaging apps. To do this, go to WhatsApp settings again and[アカウント]Enter the section,[プライバシー]Click Options. Enter the menu where you need to click on the option state.

Here, the configuration is a bit more complicated. You have three options: my contacts, exclude my contacts, or just share. The first two allow all contacts to see their status, while the second option allows users to be marked as an exception. These users do not know that you are not allowing them to view your status.

And with the third option, only the specific person you specify can see your status, and no one else can see what you posted. You can use this to make it invisible to anyone or to place only the closest person as an exception.

Prevent it from being automatically added to a group

And it ends with one of the groups that favors our mental health. This will prevent you from being automatically added to the group without your permission. Now, set who can invite you to the group so that no one can do it and you don’t inadvertently get in the middle of a group of neighbors or parents … or ads And even scams.

To do this, you need to enter the WhatsApp settings and go to the account section. Once inside,[プライバシー]Click inside[グループ]You need to click on the option. There are three options to set. Anyone can add it, only contacts can be added, or with some exceptions contacts will add you.

