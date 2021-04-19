Nintendo adds copyright proceedings against switch hacker Bowser





With a name like “Kuppa”, many think you’ll probably grow into a fan of Nintendo’s products and franchises. But for hacker Gary Bauser, that love may have manifested itself in an ironic way. Bowser and his colleagues, accused of being the mastermind of the Team Xecuter hacking group, were arrested and charged with 11 serious charges last year over the sale of Nintendo’s hacking tools. Nintendo has added trafficking and piracy charges to ultimately thwart what has been labeled as an international pirate ring.

Nintendo is also famous for how aggressive it is to hunt down those who dare to infringe copyright and intellectual property for all the love it gains. They range from well-meaning fan homages to iconic Nintendo characters and those that completely circumvent the security measures in place on the console. It was the latter that ruffled Nintendo’s feathers, eventually setting a legal hound on someone who believed Nintendo was behind one of the biggest offenders, Team Xecuter.

Given how popular and locked down the Nintendo Switch is, it’s no surprise that it captures the interest and obsession of many hackers. Some have tried to force the device to run Linux or Android, while others have worked to allow the Switch to run pirated games. Not surprisingly, the piracy, which Nintendo called “a serious and worsening international affair,” moved the legal wheel and arrested Gary Bowser and Max Rouen last year.

This year, Nintendo filed another proceeding against Bowser, also in Seattle, seeking to sell devices designed to hack into Switch and Switch Lite. The company is seeking damages of $ 2,500 for each hacking kit sold and $ 150,000 for copyright infringement. These sums are primarily aimed at collapsing Bowser’s hacking activities at once.

Game console hacking is already a controversial activity, but Bowser’s commercial organization itself is controversial within the hacking community. While many hackers try to break into the switch to run other operating systems or report security vulnerabilities, Team Xecuter takes these open source efforts and uses them for piracy. And it became famous for making money from all of it.

