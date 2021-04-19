COVID 19: How to find a nearby vaccination center using Google Maps





You can now use the navigation tool Google Maps to find your nearest vaccination center. This new feature allows users to know where to go to get vaccinated for themselves and their families, as long as they are eligible. This feature lists whether the center is open or closed so that users do not waste their trip to the center.

This tool is useful in the midst of a second COVID wave that occurs in many regions, including India. At these times, it’s important for users to stay indoors and use Google Maps.

How to find a vaccination center near you using Google Maps

Step 1: Install Google Maps

Download and install the latest version of Google Maps from the Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS. If you already have Google Maps, proceed to the next step.

Step 2: Open your city with the app

If you leave your location turned on, the city / region may already be open in Google Maps, but you can do this manually by searching for the city in the top bar. For example, search for Mumbai to open your city.

Follow these simple steps to find a vaccination center around you. (Express photo)

Step 3: Find a vaccination center

Once your city is opened in the app, search for a vaccination center in the same search bar. This will give you a list of nearby clinics and hospitals that are allowed to vaccinate people.

Step 4: Check the list

When the search results are displayed, you can click each one to see details such as timing and address. Find the best vaccination center for your needs, depending on the timing and convenience. The longer you stay away from home, the higher your risk of infection, so don’t choose a center that is too far away.

Note: If you live in a big city, you can get faster results by opening Google Maps directly and searching for a vaccination center by> city name <. However, for smaller areas, opening a town or area first and then searching for a vaccination center will give more accurate results.

