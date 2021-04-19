Vivo V21e spec leaks again, revealing Qualcomm 4G chip





Last week, thanks to the leak, I first took a peek at the Vivo V21 series. The standard V21 will be equipped with a 5G chip and an OIS-supported front camera. VivoV1e was also confirmed with a leak, but nothing about the specs or features. However, a recent list in Google Play Console sheds more light on the V21e, which may be based on iQOO smartphones.Read more-Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme and other smartphone deals

As you can see from the list, the Vivo V21e is said to be based on iQOOU3. The iQOO U3 was launched in China in December 2020 and is essentially an affordable midrange smartphone. In the V21 series, it will appear as the only 4G model in addition to the V215G. We don’t have any information about V21 Pro yet, but Vivo may be released later this year.Read also-The most affordable smartphone with a telephoto camera to buy in April 2021: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy A72, etc.

Vivo V21e spec leak

Based on the list in Google Play Console, Vivo V21e relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. This is the same chipset that the V20 uses and was later upgraded to the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is also stated that the V21e has a 1080p display with a pixel density of 440 PPI. It has a V2061A codename similar to the iQOOU3 codename.Also read-Vivo V215G spec revealed before launch to get a 44 megapixel OIS selfie camera

If your V21e is based on iQOOU3, you can easily determine the rest of the specifications. The 1080p display is 6.5 inches in size and may use an IPS LCD panel with a notch on the top. There may be a 5000mAh battery that supports an 18W fast charging solution. The dual camera setup is likely to sit behind and the main sensor is a 48 megapixel unit. The front camera may have an 8-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V21 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. We also plan to significantly upgrade the 44-megapixel eye autofocus selfie camera with the OIS system on the front camera.

Recently, Vivo launched the X60 series in India, which consists of three models. The X60 and X60 Pro are based on the Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the X60 Pro + relies on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. All three phones have Zeiss optics, and the X60 Pro and X60 Pro + have a gimbal stabilization system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos