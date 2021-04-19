Sony’s new 4K native projector includes Sony BRAVIA TV technology





Black VPL-VW890ES.

Credit: Sony Australia

With the victory of home cinema enthusiasts, Sony has cross-polled one of its major Sony Bravia TV technologies to high-end 4K home cinema projectors, launching two new projectors in Australia.

The new models VPL-VW890ES and VPL-VW290ES can provide 4096×2160 resolution and 8.8 million pixels for 4x images in Full HD. This is the same resolution as the replacement models, VPL-VW870ES and VPL-VW270ES. However, Sony needs to make many performance updates to the dynamic contrast and image details to further improve the image quality of the new model.

Bravia processor technology integration

The main improvement is due to the addition of Sony’s powerful X1 processor. This is the same processor used in Sony’s BRAVIA TV series. This silicon performs frame-by-frame analysis and image improvement of each scene, optimized only for the new lineup of projectors.

Credit: The Sony Australia projector is powered by the powerful X1 processor used in Sony’s Bravia TV.

Sony said the X1 processor will improve the performance of dynamic HDR enhancer technology that analyzes and adjusts dynamic contrast. When viewing HDR content, the dark areas should be darker and the bright areas should be brighter.

Credit: Sony Australia The two projectors feature Dynamic HDR Enhancer Technology to improve the dynamic contrast of images.

The X1 processor also improves another technology, super-resolution reality creation. This magnifies the low resolution generated image close to 4K, adding focus detail and clarity.

Sony has added another new feature that is worth mentioning, especially for gamers. This is an input lag reduction mode that improves display response speed performance. This allows gamers to get a faster and more realistic gaming experience.

The new models differ from each other due to their light projection technology and lens. The new flagship laser model, the 20200lm VPL-VW890ES, comes with an all-range crisp focus (ARC-F), a large aperture lens. It states that Sony optimizes the convergence of red, green, and blue colors. Crisp and crisp images, even when sitting on the left or right edge of the screen.

Credit: Sony Australia ARC-F Lens

The VPL-VW290ES is a 1500lm lamp model and does not come with an ARC-F lens like the VPL-VW890ES, but is another of the native 4K SXRD panels VPL-VW890ES that Sony has stated to reproduce vibrant colors. Comes with important features It has more tones and textures than a standard projector system. The VPL-VW290ES is available in black and white, and the VPL-VW890ES is available in black only.

Credits: Sony Australia New VPL-VW290ES 4K Projector (Black) Availability and Price

As with previous models, both units are wallet-friendly, with the VPL-VW890ES priced at AUD $ 38,999 and the VPL-VW290ES priced at AUD $ 8,999. Both models will be available for purchase from select retailers starting in May.

