The Realme Q3 series was released on April 22nd, and the specifications of Realme Q3 Pro were provided from the TENAA, Geekbench list.





The Realme Q3 series will be available in China on April 22, the company announced in a post on Weibo. A few days before its launch, Realme Q3 Pro was allegedly discovered on the TENAA and Geekbench platforms, suggesting some of the key specifications for smartphones. In addition, Realme’s industrial design director, Xianghai Sire, revealed that the smartphones in the series have a fluorescent color option that glows in the dark. The company’s teasing images show that the color options look like Realme 8 Pro’s Illuminating Yellow color variations.

The launch of the Realme Q3 series was announced by Realme on Weibo. There is no information about the expected model, but a Weibo executive said in a Weibo post that the series of handsets have a fluorescent color option that glows in the dark like a firefly. He says this is done because the colors provide a futuristic look and allow people to feel familiar with nature.

The list of TENAAs was discovered by Weibo’s Tarekomi Digital Chat Station and Twitter’s Mukul Sharma. The list suggests that the alleged Realme Q3 Pro has model number RMX2205 and has a 6.43-inch display. The dual SIM handset has a 4,400mAh battery and is said to work with Android 11. The size of the handset is stated as 158.5×73.3×8.4mm. And the images in the list suggest that the smartphone has a quad camera setup.

The alleged Geekbench list of Realme Q3 Pro discovered by MySmartPrice also has the same model number (RMX2205) as the TENAA list. The rumored Realme smartphone scored 856 points and 3,538 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. This list also shows that the handset will be equipped with the ARM MT6891Z, which is the code name for the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. This is consistent with previous reports that internally claimed the existence of this SoC. In addition, the smartphone has 8GB of RAM and Android 11.

Is the OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 23:00) we'll talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

Sourabh Kulesh is the chief sub-editor of Gadgets 360. He has worked for daily newspapers, news agencies and magazines nationwide and is currently writing technology news online. He has knowledge of a wide range of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise, and consumer technology.





