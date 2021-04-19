Legor Eage revealed by Amazon’s list





In March 2020, LEGO announced a whole new theme based on Super Mario. Now, in April 2021, Amazon China mistakenly revealed that his brother’s patron saint, Luigi, will also appear on the toy line.

The Amazon list is still up at the time of writing, showing the starter course scheduled for release on July 9th. The starter course was also created for the Mario version, with a small customizable field and the electronics needed to get things working.

The premise of Lego of Super Mario (and now Luigi) here is that the main character is a small electronic toy with a sensor at the bottom. When Mario / Luigi “jumps” over the enemy, the sensor reads a sticker that has some effect on the game being played.

For example, if you jump to an enemy enough times, the enemy will “defeat” and earn coins. If you drop Mario or Luigi on an obstacle such as lava, you will lose strength. Most of the game landscape and enemies have been translated into Lego, and you can take a closer look at how the original works in this video.

The video was hosted by Jonathan Bennnink, Design Manager at LEGO Group’s Creative PlayLab. He was the lead designer for the Super Mario Lego theme. When we interviewed him, we asked about Luigi actually appearing as Lego. At that time, he told us:

“Currently we are focusing on Lego Mario and cannot disclose anything about potential products in the future.”

Going back to the leaked set, Amazon’s page states that there are 280. This is slightly more than the 231 that came with a similar Mario starter course, so it’s expected to be even more costly on release.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon’s list can still be viewed at the time of writing, but you can view all images from the following pages in case they are deleted.

[Source – Brickset via Promobricks]

