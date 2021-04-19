Everything a hacker needs to know about WhatsAppPink, a new virus that could give you complete control over your phone





The announcement of a new update that changes the green theme to pink or other colors is a case of malware.

In addition to the coronavirus, there are other viruses that Indians should be on the lookout for. Even if COVID-19 continues to cause havoc in the real world, another virus called WhatsApp Pink can hang around and give hackers complete control over their mobile devices. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging applications in the country, so you can’t exaggerate the severity of the virus and its impact on your digital life.

WhatsApp What is Pink?

Links are allegedly distributed in the WhatsApp group under the guise of an official WhatsApp announcement. The attraction here is that WhatsApp users are fascinated by the promise of a new theme, “pink,” as the name implies. In other words, users are told that they can change the WhatsApp theme via the distributed links. It also promises some additional features that you can access to post updates.

In reality, the link directs the user to a malicious website, which has nothing to do with WhatsApp or its parent company Facebook. Again there is an APK file that has nothing to do with WhatsApp and the user can be fooled into downloading and installing it on the device.

Information about this distribution is shared by cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia via Twitter, encouraging people to be aware of such links that frequently access the WhatsApp group.

How can it infect your phone?

Screenshots shared by Rajaharia show how the virus infects the phone. It comes with an APK link that asks you to install the new features on your phone. Jain added that downloading these malicious links / apps could compromise your device and steal your personal data such as photos, SMS and contacts. There is also keyboard-based malware that can track everything you type. Therefore, you can use them to get and steal your bank password.

Watch out for @WhatsApp Pink !! The virus is spreading to the #WhatsApp group using the APK download link. Do not click on the link named WhatsAppPink. Full access to your mobile phone will be lost. Share with everyone .. # InfoSec #Virus @IndianCERT @internetfreedom @jackerhack @ sanjg2k1 pic.twitter.com/KbbtK536F2

–Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) April 17, 2021

Steps to stay safe online

The best way to stay secure online is to not click on or download such links or apps. You can download the real app from the official store. Therefore, we always recommend downloading from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store instead of trusting the link. Also, make sure the link you open is safe. This can be confirmed by looking at the lock symbol at the beginning of the URL.

On the other hand, Whatsapp said in a statement, “Everyone may receive anomalous, featureless or suspicious messages on any service, including email. In such cases, at any time before responding or engaging. We strongly recommend that you pay attention, especially WhatsApp uses the tools provided within the app to send reports, report contacts, and block contacts. It is recommended.”

