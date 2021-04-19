Data Center Google Contractors Face Forced Unemployment





Shannon Weight felt kneeling and pulling his shoulders to bring the 50-pound battery into the rack, but continued ignoring the pain. She had 20 batteries to replace in the 85 degree cave warehouse that day.

Battery transport is a major part of the work of hundreds of other workers like her in Wait and Google’s data centers. They tried to switch to an automated machine while working at a facility in Berkeley County, South Carolina for two years, but one of the machines stopped just a few weeks after fixing a colleague to the wall.

Despite the hard work, many of Google’s 14 US data center workers at least start enjoying their work. This is a technical task for those with no technical experience. It is paid relatively well ($ 15 per hour for most contract workers). And while it’s physically demanding, it’s not like working at an Amazon fulfillment center or your local Wal-Mart.

But Wait and other workers like her who keep the data center up and running aren’t really Google employees. Half of some data center employees actually work at Google, pay Google salaries, and get all the well-known Google benefits, but the other half don’t. Especially for data center contractors, the difference can extend beyond the social status of the second tier to employment insecurity and forced unemployment.

Protocol talked about this story with four contractors and full-time Google employees in three of its 14 locations in the United States. All were granted anonymity for fear of losing their jobs (except Wait, whose data center contract was recently terminated).

Forced unemployment

Google abbreviates workers such as Waittemporary, vendors, and contract staff to TVC. Data center TVC has applied for two years of work to Modis Engineering, a branch of Adecco Group, the second largest contractor in the world. They are called “level 1” employees and usually have no previous experience or professional skills. They are trained in work to perform repair and maintenance tasks on the data center floor and work closely with Google employees, many of whom do similar or identical tasks. .. Some contractors even train new Google employees for some tasks.

But those two-year contracts are written in stone. Workers like Wait are usually not allowed to apply to renew their contract or do the same job as a Google employee. If you want to continue the same job, you’ll have to leave the data center for six months and then come back and reapply, but neither Google nor Modis will tell you why.

One of the Level 1 workers based in a data center in Iowa will need to quit his TVC job in July. “My two years are approaching. They call it a six-month exclusion. I have to leave for six months before I can sign up to come back.” He told the protocol. He is worried about finding a job for six months when his contract expires in July. This pandemic has left many people in his area unemployed who still can’t find a job, and Google could hire someone for him, so why should he be one of them? I want to know if I have to.

“The only complaint I have is the fact that I have to leave for six months. I don’t think it’s right for the TVC to be recycled this way,” he said. “I have never got a real answer as to why. They have to train people, let them go, and they have to train people again. It seems like a bad business model. Is my life now. It’s my life now. It’s strange. “

Mandatory break

Google is likely to need a six-month vacation due to federal employment law, California employment lawyer Barbara Figari told Protocol.

The existing IRS guidelines do not allow a company to arbitrarily determine which workers are full-time employees and which are contractors. According to Figari, the company must be able to prove that the worker meets certain important legal definitions of contract work, and in the event of failure, the contractor is as if it were an employee. Must be handled.

“One of these guidelines is whether we have a written contract or employment benefit. The other aspect is the ongoing relationship and an important aspect of our business,” said Figari. Companies try to avoid this by saying: “If we were interrupted on a particular timeline, we could have gone without them for six months. These are not important aspects of our business. [the role] It’s not continuous. ”

Google has long said that contractors are treated differently from employees with different wages, different badges, no stolen goods, and no explicit events to maintain that boundary. Of course, they don’t benefit from Google because they aren’t employees of Google.

But in the data center, Google’s full-time employees often tell Protocol that workers in both groups are doing exactly the same job. “On our site, the small team makes it much easier to establish a personal relationship with the contractor,” he explained. “From top to bottom, there are very clear divisions, especially on other sites, they are really treated like second-class citizens.”

According to this Google staff, contract workers are not allowed to use certain tools that facilitate their work. For example, he explained that he does not have access to some of the software tools that improve diagnostics. And small things also offend him. He knows he’ll be reprimanded if he gives a free Google T-shirt to a contractor during an event. “But if they go to a Google retail store and buy it themselves, it’s okay,” he said.

The Iowa contractors mentioned above are training Google employees. “The other day I was training Google employees. I have more expertise and knowledge than the Google employees they hire,” he said. “We do exactly the same job, but we are paid like half our value.”

The protocol asked why workers need to take six months of vacation between contracts, but Google didn’t provide a clear explanation. “Temporary staff are working on Google’s quotas for a period of time when business needs surge or need to incubate special projects quickly to cover short vacations,” a Google spokeswoman said. The person in charge replied.

“I don’t know the law of two years as guidance, but after two years the question arises. It could actually be more employment,” Figari told the protocol.

Eliminate new paths to technology

Some Level 1 workers, such as waiting, want the relationship to continue. When she first got a job at a Berkeley County facility in 2018, it was temporary to help her fill the time and pay the bill while she earned her master’s degree. But when I started, I found that I enjoyed the technically rewarding and engaging task of learning how to repair servers, replace batteries, and install the hardware needed to expand my data center. .. Her boss told her she might actually be able to apply for the same job at Google before the two-year contract expires.

“It seems that if you work hard and succeed, you may have promised that you could change jobs from a contractor to a Google or full-time employee,” Wait said. “It’s good to know that if for some reason being a professor doesn’t work out someday, I might be able to make a career from it.” But after her first year of employment Waite “began hearing rumors” that Google is no longer hiring Level 1 data technicians as Google employees, and all positions will only be contracts in the future.

Suddenly, the sparkle on her shoulders from her daily battery replacement assignments somehow felt heavier. It’s not worth it. Everyone wasn’t very happy with their work. “When Google realized that it wasn’t going to hire any more Google working in the position we were working in, no one actually saw the light at the end of the tunnel,” Waite said. .. Her contract ended in February and she returned to graduate school. Working as a data engineer is her past, not her future.

“I have a lot of friends claiming to be unemployed because I didn’t find anything at the end of the two years,” Waite said.

Iowa data center technicians are in a different position than waiting. He was engaged in other related work before signing a contract with Modis in 2019. When he learned that Google wouldn’t hire Level 1 directly to do the same job in-house, he thought he might be able to apply for Level. Two equivalents called DT2. These jobs usually require 5 or 6 years of experience as a Level 1 contractor at a level that is difficult for a whole new person to reach in this area when they have to leave for 6 months every 2 years. However, due to his previous experience, he may be able to study hard enough to apply by the time his two-year contract expires.

“It’s very difficult to get into level 2. I’m pretty close now, but I’m taking a break for half a year,” he started. He had a hard time finishing the sentence. He doesn’t think he’s ready to apply for a Google job before he’s forced to quit.

A Google spokeswoman told the protocol, “Vendors, temporary staff, and contractors are always welcome to apply for a full-time job and go through the same recruitment process as other qualified candidates.” Told.

Proceedings

Waite happily tolerated how Google-only contractors offered benefits when he had the chance to become a Google employee, but at the end of that dream she paid more attention to the little things. I came to turn it. , She couldn’t participate in Google’s “TGI Friday’s” and couldn’t wear a Google T-shirt. Then she got angry with the big thing: all her colleagues had back problems, Google employees earned twice as much salary as half the physical labor, and she promised Google I was warned that I might be fired for talking about the COVID related emergency hazard payments I made, but I haven’t been paid yet (the company eventually continued to pay). She posted an angry discussion about working conditions and salaries on her Facebook page.

At that time, Modis took the badge and told him to go home. (Modis did not respond to multiple requests for comment.) “They said I was a security risk and could have violated a nondisclosure agreement that I had complained about and signed about working conditions. They took me away from my badge, my laptop, and the site that robbed me of security. They took me out the door, “she said.

But wait, but as soon as they were released in January, a meeting with the Alphabet Trade Union was already scheduled for the day after she joined. They knew that her dismissal was likely to be illegal, so the newly formed group jumped at the opportunity to help her. All workers employed by the company (not self-employed independent contractors) can talk about workplace wages and working conditions. This is one of the few ironclad warship protections under federal labor law. The law only comes into force if someone complains to the Labor Relations Board, but NLRB takes it very seriously to explicitly tell workers that they can’t talk about wages. It’s the kind of thing you have.

Communications Workers of America lawyers have filed accusations of unfair labor practices on behalf of Weight. Normal legal proceedings can take some time, but the negative press was so overwhelming that Modis soon agreed to return to Waite. Approximately two months later, in early April, Modis and Google settled the indictment with the NLRB, posted large and bold signs throughout Berkeley County’s facilities, and told workers about wages and working conditions, both domestically and internationally. Agreed to remind you that is allowed. At work.

Weight’s contract expired in January, giving her no chance to enjoy the victory, and she had no plans to leave the data center and return.

She has not abandoned her support for the Alphabet Trade Union or her new interest in labor law, as her new friend from the data center does not have the same luxury. “Many of my friends with children use welfare to live their lives. Most people wait six months like this and then go back to work. It works for six months. I don’t, and I don’t know. How can I get it done in the meantime? “

“And some Google employees are really grateful that I’ve stood up for my colleagues by letting the world see how Google can use contractors and staffing agencies to subsidize the workforce. I know, “she added.

