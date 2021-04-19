Eugene Kandel leaves the role of Start-Up Nation Central CEO to launch a new laboratory for the organization





Kandel becomes co-chair of the new institute. It will be led by CEO Uri Gabai and co-chaired by philanthropist Paul Singer.

Professor Eugene Kandel has resigned from his role as CEO of Start-Up Nation Centrals (SNC) and is co-chairing the new Institute for Economic Research and Policy, an organization focused on Israeli innovation. SNC will soon begin searching for a successor to Kandels, led by Chairman of the Board Terry Kassel.

Kandel, who has been SNC CEO for the past six years, will continue to be a senior advisor. Philanthropist Paul Singer co-chairs the institute. Kandel, a professor of economics and finance at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, previously chaired the National Economic Council of the Prime Minister’s Office of Israel for six years.

Professor Eugene Kandel (left) and Uri Gabai.Photo: Milli Davidbits

Uri Gabai, co-general manager of SNC, will be the founding CEO of the new institute. Prior to joining SNC, Gabai was Vice President of Strategy at the Israel Innovation Authority.

As Israel’s innovation sector matures and faces new challenges, the Institute will be an important resource to serve as an outstanding center for research and policy. By providing them with new data, research, and policy ideas for the benefit of all parts of the Israeli economy and Israeli society.

The Institute’s activities focus on maintaining and advancing Israel’s high-tech innovation ecosystem to ensure Israel’s long-term economic prosperity. The institute addresses challenges related to the growth of the innovation economy and expands access to the benefits of Israel’s high-tech ecosystem through empirical research and practical policy recommendations. The team works with stakeholders in Israel and around the world to identify and analyze the trends, challenges, gaps and opportunities facing the tech sector. Particular focus will be on research and collaborative innovation created by recent Israeli diplomatic breakthroughs.

In an increasingly competitive post-covid era, the success of the innovation ecosystem depends on strategic and long-term policies. “This new institute engages in rigorous research and supports, makes concrete policy recommendations, and secures Israel’s innovation sector and economically resilient Israel. I have been a longtime colleague. We are excited to establish this new initiative with one Urigabai. We look forward to collaborating with the innovation sector, academia, government officials and other global partners.





