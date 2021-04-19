Canon EOS R3 Details Revealed – Gadgets





Canon has announced the development of the latest high-speed, super-responsive professional mirrorless camera EOS R3. With its new design, the camera can help professional sports and news photographers meet challenging demands. It has the qualities found in Canon’s previous DSLRs and mirrorless bodies.

The new camera features a new BSI stack CMOS sensor developed by Canon, a Digic X imaging processor, AF / AE tracking, 30 frames per second (fps) shooting with eye, head and body detection, and a pioneering new camera. Equipped with autofocus eye control. function. This camera is suitable for action photographers looking for high quality images of both still and moving objects moving at high speeds.

Canon provided the following information on the top five aspects of the camera:

High quality, fast

This is the first EOS series camera with a new 35mm back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. Combined with the power of the Digic X Imaging Processor, EOS R3 professionals can achieve high-speed shooting and filmmaking. With an electronic shutter that’s perfect for professional sports photographers who are trying to capture action in a matter of seconds with a camera, image distortion is minimized and AF / AE tracking records at 30fps. I can do it.

Tracking fast-moving actions

The camera’s new dual-pixel CMOS autofocus (AF) allows you to track your subject’s eyes, head, and body at great speeds to capture every detail in a matter of seconds.

AF control with your eyes

This is the first EOS digital camera equipped with new and improved technologies that were first seen on the Canon EOS 5, and an eye control function that allows you to visually select and move the AF point through the viewfinder. This instinctive feature allows professionals to control AF naturally and quickly. Reducing the time to focus, which is typically done using a multi-controller / button, is suitable for photographers who want to capture the most important subjects of a frame at high speed.

Professional build

Inspired by the EOS-1D series, the EOS R3 body enables ultra-intuitive control in the most demanding professional situations. Experts can expect the same durability, dust and water resistance as the body of Canon’s legendary EOS-1 series. The camera also incorporates a grip that EOS-1D Series users love and trust. With the EOS R3, professionals can continue shooting in any situation, pitchside or poolside, indoors or outdoors, in the snow or in the sun.

Fast connectivity with Canons’ new mobile file transfer

The camera is fully compatible with the Canons Mobile File Transfer smartphone app. This provides a new way to use mobile network services and transfer images on the move to speed up workflows without the need for wired LAN equipment.

Canon will release version 1.2 of Mobile File Transfer for iOS via the Apple App Store in June. It is compatible with the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, EOS R5 and EOS R6. Android support will be added in the future.

For more information on the camera, see https://bit.ly/3mTs73P.

