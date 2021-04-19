This Google Maps feature is a way to address issues that technicians are worried about.





Google Maps may be the best navigation app in the world, but with all the recent improvements, Google Maps has become even more.

So you can use Google Maps not only to move efficiently from point A to point B, but also to explore specific locations around the world, access medical information, find data about shops and restaurants, and more. You can also get some transportation details. The largest city in the world.

However, some users in Austin, Texas, have come across features that have been around for some time but are rarely seen on Google Maps. This is a shooting warning that appears on the map, and Google Maps specifically shows where everything is happening to keep everyone safe.

A recent Austin shooting that killed three people immediately triggered an emergency alert on Google Maps, as seen in this photo posted on reddit shortly after the incident.

This feature debuted on Google Maps in 2018, but it’s actually showing a bigger problem, and how the tech world will eventually address issues that need to be addressed in other ways. Is shown.

I’m not here to talk about gun violence in the United States, but users who need Google Maps warnings to stay safe due to mass shootings, after all, technology is literally a life-saving weapon. Prove that it can be. It has also reached a stage where gun violence is out of control.

In the meantime, Google Maps front has even better news as Mountain View-based search is working on some major new features in the app, such as a new fuel-efficient routing model. In other words, Google Maps no longer suggests the fastest route to a particular destination, but suggests the most fuel-efficient alternative.

