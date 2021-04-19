Newlab and Decision Point Launch National Security Innovation Program





NSIN Propel leverages Decision Point’s defense and government contract expertise, Newlab’s proven Innovation Studio model, prototyping resources, and industry and investor networks to meet the Pentagon and commercial market needs. We will guide you through the process of developing and piloting the technology designed to guide you to your chosen company. NSIN sponsors the program and works closely with Decision Point and Newlab to set the vision for the program. NSIN Propel provides participants with the capabilities they need to succeed in the federal market, raise money from retail investors, build relationships with defense and commercial clients, and build momentum to win government contracts. By doing so, we help companies develop practical acquisition knowledge and capabilities.

“We are proud to partner with Newlab to launch NSIN Propel, which will help drive the development of emerging technologies for national security and public security,” said Ryan Benitez, Principal of Decision Point. I am. “As new technologies from AI and machine learning to robotics and connectivity systems transform the global security environment, our partnership with Newlab ensures that the U.S. military remains at the forefront of next-generation technology. Helps you. “

“We are excited to partner with Decision Point to launch NSIN Propel, which is Newlab’s Innovation Studio model with influential results and the government and government to promote technology solutions that will shape the future of national security. It combines the deep expertise of Decision Point on defense innovation. ” Newlab CEO Shaun Stewart. “NSIN Propel enables the US government to benefit from dual-use technology, which is essential to defense, while at the same time providing enterprises with the guidance they need to extend their solutions in both the government and commercial sectors.”

NSIN Propel’s partners work with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Information Authority (AFRL), based in New York, to be a leading research organization and defense sector in command, control, communications, computers, intelligence (C4I) and cybertechnology. Hire a new company. It has technology solutions that can be adapted to meet the needs of both the US Air Force and the broader DoD community. Selected companies will focus on sensors, connectivity, autonomous systems, and human-machine interaction to work on solutions that provide security, resiliency, and agility to national security initiatives through data fusion and analytics. NSIN Propel offers companies with relevant commercial applications in areas such as smart cities, urban technology, mobility, industrial automation and manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management to expand into the federal market.

John Hrivnak, NSIN Program Manager, said: “Providing guidance to companies developing solutions for the federal market is important to enable the DoD community to take advantage of cutting-edge new technologies. The U.S. Government is responsible for our important national security. You will benefit from the extraordinary technological advances made in the private sector to meet your needs. “

NSIN Propel is currently accepting applications from technology companies interested in participating. Click here for more information on the application process.

About Newlab

Newlab is a community of professionals and innovators applying innovative technologies to solve the world’s largest challenges. Newlab membership and studios bring together entrepreneurs, engineers, inventors and industry leaders to create sustainable solutions and businesses. Newlab uses technologies such as robotics, AI and materials science to transform the most important health, environment, media, cities and infrastructure.

About the decisive point

Decisive Point is a venture capital firm focused on technology for government, public security and defense. The mission of the decisive point is to support the founder with the courage to take on the challenge. Someone who sees the challenges facing a country and its communities and sees problems that are worth solving. Decisive Point assists clients in navigating the federal market and investing in clients that provide solutions to both commercial and national customers.

About NSIN

NSIN’s mission is to “build a network of innovators that will create new solutions to national security problems.” NSIN is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with offices in 11 commercial innovation hubs across the United States. NSIN builds a national network of innovators through headquarters, regional hubs, and built-in university partnerships, and through joint partnerships with non-traditional problem solvers within the academic and early-stage venture communities, real-world defense. Provides programming to solve Pentagon problems.

For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Source Newlab

