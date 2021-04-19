CD Projekt Red estimates revenue of $ 562 million in 2020





Despite the predicament of Cyberpunk 2077, Polish developers were able to break their own record in 2020 sales.

Despite the seemingly endless issues that polluted the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in the turmoil last year, developer CD Projekt Red has announced that 2020’s estimated revenue is a somewhat impressive figure of $ 562 million. did.

In addition, CD Projekt estimates that 2020 consolidated net profit generated $ 1.154 billion in polish zoty (equivalent to $ 303 million).

These estimates were released prior to the full breakdown of the company’s revenues, which will be announced in the financial statements on Thursday, April 22nd.

These numbers reflect the total revenue generated by CD Projekt last fiscal year, but it’s no exaggeration to say that most of it came from Cyberpunk 2077. Despite being one of the greatest releases in game history, the game is still smashed into the stack. Some of the sales that broke some of CD Projekt’s own records. The studio has also announced its intention to modify Cyberpunk 2077 so that it can continue to be sold for the next few years.

Indeed, following the disastrous release of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of last year, the team behind the game has been working tirelessly to patch the game’s fixes and improvements. The addition of a better rain effect was one of the latest and was a huge success and was accepted by fans with open arms.

It also narrows the path to a better, more fleshed-out cyberpunk experience, from mods that allow the player base itself to use early unused character models in the game to mods that adjust the first model. We are making endless efforts to adjust and change. The position of the person’s camera to create an improved driving experience.

If anything, CD Projekt has the potential to further step up its efforts to make up for the downturn in future games. Polish developers have also already confirmed their intention to move things around with the development of multiple Triple A games starting next year. It doesn’t seem to slow down!

