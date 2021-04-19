Here’s what makes the xDrive AWD system developed by the new M3 and M4sM special.





The new M3 sedan and M4 coupe have recently arrived at the dealership and are available in two versions. BMW has devised an RWD powertrain with a 6-speed manual gearbox for our traditionalists. Those who are terrified of breaking lap records can opt for a competition model with rear-wheel drive, yet more powerful, ultra-fast M-steptronic automatic.

With the S58 twin-turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine, which is just over 500 horsepower, grip is very important, especially in tight corners. Therefore, the latter variant is set to be available in AWD within a few months.

Sending all that power to all four wheels is an upgraded sporty version of the xDrive system developed by BMW’s M division specifically for these high-performance vehicles.

Traditionally, all BMWs with xDrive have a rear-wheel drive setup, and the latest M-badge system is no exception. Under normal driving conditions, most of the power is sent to the rear wheels and the front wheels are powered only when needed.

The driver can choose from the default 4WD settings that dynamically control traction, especially while always maintaining the rear focus power split. Activating the 4WD Sport mode sends more torque to the rear wheels, but turning off the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system enables a third mode called 2WD, which gives you all the power. Sent only to the rear wheels, turning the car into a true drift. Machine.

The variable distribution of torque between the front and rear wheels is controlled by an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch embedded in the transfer case. Its oil supply is optimized to work perfectly even when shredding tires on a truck.

To further enhance agility, directional stability, traction and driving dynamics, Bavarian engineers have devised a new state-of-the-art Active M tuned differential. This provides fully variable torque transfer to each rear wheel, especially when the car is pushed to the limit or when non-ideal road conditions tend to result in loss of grip on one side. Guaranteed.

Power is transmitted to the front and rear differentials via a high performance drive shaft specially designed for the two MxDrive competition models. The output shaft that delivers torque to the wheels is also a custom component developed for these cars.

All-wheel drive technology is complemented by a redesigned double-joint spring strut front axle with individually adjusted geometry and steering ratio settings.

The last exclusive upgrade that BMW M has equipped on these two models is a specially adapted version of the engine lubrication system. Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide additional details regarding the nature of these adaptations.

Both the BMW M3 Competition Sedan and the M4 Competition Coupe with MxDrive will be available for purchase in July. Like their RWD counterparts, they are only available in MSteptronic automatic transmissions.

