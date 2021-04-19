The Canadian team won the $ 20 million global technology competition in one of two





Calgary, Alberta, Canada (GLOBE NEWSWIRE), April 19, 2021-Calgary, Alberta, Canada A clean technology company in Nova Scotia won the international NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE contest. This is also a victory for Canada’s emerging carbon economy. Dartmouth-based Carbon Cure Technologies shares the highest award with California-based UCLA Carbon Built, with teams competing on natural gas and coal trucks, respectively. Two winners from a cohort of ten finalists have shown that they can convert the most carbon dioxide (CO2) into the most valuable products. In addition to the $ 500,000 awarded to each finalist early in the contest, each will bring back a $ 7.5 million grand prize.

The Canadas Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) is a multi-industry project led by COSIA member ConocoPhillips Canada and supported by other members Canadian Natural, Centovus Energy, Imperial, Suncor, and non-member CNOOC. Co-sponsored a year-long competition. Together, COSIA members represent 90% of oil sands production and, through COSIA, are helping to innovate clean technology to improve the environmental performance of Canadian oil sands.

The NRG COSIACarbon XPRIZE has proven that converting CO2 into everyday products can be a game-changing path in a wide range of efforts to reduce emissions. Through breakthrough technology, we can address the major causes of climate change, create new economic opportunities and build a bridge to cleaner, more abundant and affordable energy. Wes Jickling, CEO of COSIAs, said: We congratulate the team and the winners and are very proud of what they have achieved. This is a brilliant example of the collaboration needed across industries and borders to meet global energy demand while addressing climate change.

The team at this contest, run by the US-based XPRIZE Foundation, has advanced technology that can address climate change by converting CO2 emissions into products such as environmentally friendly concrete, plastic, and even vodka. .. Both award-winning teams recycle CO2 emissions into concrete-related products, one of the most abundant materials on the planet.

The award helped develop concrete innovations in CO2 conversion and carbon technology. This is due to the efforts of the team and the support of the NRG and COSIA, especially the test center created to enable this award, said Marcius Extavour of XPRIZE. Vice President of Energy and Climate. Some solutions are already on the market and others are ready for deployment. It’s time to tackle decarbonization, and the solutions presented during the award represent the path to progress.

Supporting this initiative is just one example of ongoing work in the Canadian oil sands to improve environmental performance, Jickling says. In fact, Canadian oil and gas companies spend more on clean technology than all other industries combined, with 75% of the $ 1.4 billion invested in Canada each year in the oil and gas industry. Is from.

The XPRIZE competition is also an important step in advancing Canada’s carbon economy. Canada’s carbon economy has considerable potential to become a new commercial industry, such as manufacturing products from C02. By enhancing the profile of carbon capture and utilization technologies, the competition has brought together some of the leading innovators working in the field, with an additional US $ 150 million outside for participants including Bill Gates, Amazon and Shopify. It is estimated that you have raised funds.

Globally, the carbon capture and utilization sector is seen as a $ 6 trillion opportunity, potentially spurring new industries and products that could transform our world by delaying climate change. there is. Many experts believe that Canada has the potential to become a leader in this area.

An important legacy of competition is the Calgary-based Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Center (ACCTC). This is a test facility specially built for Carbon XPRIZE competitors of natural gas trucks. It is now open to innovators around the world looking to advance carbon capture and utilization technologies. ACCTC is poised to become a global hub for innovative innovations that address the climate-related risks of excess CO2 emissions while creating new economic opportunities.

Alberta is at the forefront of research on carbon recovery and utilization, thanks to the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Center and all of its competitors at the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE. ACCTC provides a platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to mitigate risk in the development process and advance technology towards commercial success, thanks to the unique equipment and expertise of its subsidiary InnoTech Alberta. Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, which owns and operates ACCTC, said.

For more information on the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, please visit transformingthefuture.ca.

About COSIA:

The Canadian Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) is a unique alliance of oil sands producers focused on accelerating the environmental performance of Canadian oil sands. COSIA enables collaboration and innovation between industry, government, academia, and the general public to measure, accountability, and perform oil sands across environmental priority areas such as greenhouse gases, land, water, and tailing. Improve Members of COSIA are looking for solutions to our most difficult problems in the world. And we have the highest spirit on earth working on technologies that enable more responsible and sustainable development.

Visit COSIA at www.cosia.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About XPRIZE:

The XPRIZE is a move towards the global future of more than a million people, bringing a truly radical breakthrough for the benefit of mankind. XPRIZE adds to our world by inspiring the global community of problem solvers, crowdsourcing solutions through massive competition and addressing the world’s biggest challenges in exploration, the environment and human equity. Gives the power to influence. For fierce competition, $ 20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, $ 10 million XPRIZE Rainforest, $ 15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, $ 10 million ANA Avatar XPRIZE, $ 6 million XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing, 500 $ 10,000 IBM Watson AI XPRIZE, $ 5 million XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling, $ 1 million XPRIZE Next Generation Mask Challenge and $ 500,000 Pandemic Response Challenge. Donate, sign up, or join the team at xprize.org.

-30-

Media contacts:

COSIARob Gray Tel: 403-880-3536E-mail: [email protected]

XPRIZE

Caden Kinard Phone: 949-280-0182 Email: [email protected]

CarbonCurePal Hollywood, Sterling Communications Phone: 408-355-9880 Email: [email protected]

Alberta InnovatesDwayne Brunner Phone: 587-572-4091 Email: [email protected]

CarbonCure Team NRGCO SIA Carbon XPRIZE 1 CarbonCure Team NRGCOSIA Carbon XPRIZE 2

