A world built by Google, Facebook and Twitter





This article is part of this week’s 20th Anniversary section and looks back at how the world has changed since the first issue was published in April 2001.

Twenty years ago this month, I was the last few weeks of a short stint working as a speech writer for New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. One day, while I was struggling with one of the unobtrusive speeches that a new guy on the communications team was usually in charge of, my boss (John Avlon, now CNN’s senior political analyst and anchor) was my cubicle. I passed by and went to see me. Do your online research using the Alta Vista search engine, the best option available.

“Oh, you have to try Google,” Avron said. “It’s a lot better than what you’re using. It doesn’t actually search the web. It uses some crazy algorithms to find what others are looking for. I You don’t really get it, but it’s incredible. “

I’m not sure, but it’s amazing.

it was. And it’s still like an interactive, instant card inventory for libraries that includes the sum of human knowledge and creativity. Of course, that’s an exaggeration. Literally not everything is available online for free. However, the prospect of trying to navigate that information without the help of a good search engine just feels like trying to find a handful of needles in a mountain-sized haystack. Everest. It’s beyond imagination. To that extent, Google enables you to live online.

Facebook was great too. When I first tried it a few years later. This website was founded in early 2004. I finally joined four years later. I used to spend a lot more time than today, but through that interface I stay connected with 50 years of friends, acquaintances, colleagues and family in the country and around the world and scroll through videos on a regular basis. I am. My favorite band posted on the fan page. From time to time I post my column on the platform and even talk to and fight with as many as 700 “friends” who see my articles in the news feed.

Twitter seemed like a waste of time when I saw it for the first time in a few years since its launch in 2006. As I recalled Facebook, the language restrictions were ridiculously small. My colleagues at Newsweek and The Daily Beast spent so much time there that I finally opened an account in January 2012. It took me a few years to get hooked, but now that I’m working all day with Tweetdeck open in the background of my laptop, I’ll stop by and gossip about what people are fighting for throughout the day. You can check if you are doing it. This is the 21st century version of a teletype machine that spits out news, rumors and meaningless bile 24/7. Checking Twitter is the last thing I do before I go to bed and the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning. I think this makes me a digital version of the chain smoker.

It may be hard to imagine a life without Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but to remind ourselves and everyone else that the world once existed, in our lives without them. It’s a good idea for us of sufficient age to have lived a significant part, and I like to take into account how they exacerbated the political side of it.

Google’s political influence is the least harmful, but it has nevertheless played an important role in decomposing information and the associated power of all other gatekeepers. If you wanted to read about the latest bill in progress in Congress, the progress of NATO’s military operations in former Yugoslavia, or the possible theme of Bill Clinton’s next State of the Union address in the 1990s, please tell me. Was nothing. Besides reading newspapers and magazines, watching network and cable news broadcasts, and listening to news radio, it’s easy to choose. In each case, what I learn about these subjects and other topics of political importance depends on the editors and news directors of these outlets choosing to publish or broadcast on a particular day. .. They decided what was important and that decision shaped my understanding of the world.

But today, if I want to know something about Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, or Donald Trump’s plans to launch his own social media company, or if Democrats really support police financing. , I probably do a google search on these topics. Those searches provide me with a long list of articles to read, and that would be great. However, those articles are stripped from the broader context of all sorts curated by the editor, as they are disassembled from the press in which they were published. Currently, the curation process is controlled by Google. This provides a ranked order of reading choices based on a mysterious combination of the most popular, past search history, perhaps what you want to read, and Google’s additional criteria. I want to use it (including advertiser priority).

It’s small at first glance, but it’s still important. Individual articles, columns, and “takes” are separate from the news outlets that create the albums, just as the albums have become less important to the music business as consumers can stream and buy individual songs. It now exists. This gives Google a great deal of power to subtly shape public opinion by rearranging the information displayed. Also, individual consumers of news can decide what to read and what to exclude in a much more definitive way than before by skipping some articles in the morning edition. And these decisions will be expanded and enhanced in all future Google search and other social media platforms.

And it’s nothing more than Facebook. It’s important that Facebook calls the items that appear when you visit a website a “news feed.” This is neither a news feed nor a Facebook news feed. It’s your news feed curated just for you, based on items in the day, week, and month news feeds before you’re prompted to click the Like button below every post I am. With each click, Facebook displays information about your tastes and prejudices, sells to advertisers, and is used to tailor your news feed more perfectly (that is, more personally than ever). I will.

Every time you visit Facebook, your tastes and prejudices are more strongly enforced. You will be many of the people you already wanted to be. Conservatives become more intense conservatives. Progressive becomes more powerful progressive. Not always or every time. But the holistic effect is sufficient to contribute to the polarization of ideology and partisans in a way we do not yet fully understand. And the process of political factionization in virtual space also helps to build factionism over vast distances in the real world, with disastrous real-world consequences. All over the country, believing in his lies about fraudulent elections, went to the Capitol for a rebellion against the outcome of the 2020 elections.

A similar process is done on Twitter, but with a twist, it has a unique toxicity. Facebook most often chooses friends based on real-life relationships that interact online. However, on Twitter, I follow people who I don’t usually know in real life, but who are aware of what they like, agree, or dislike by writing, doing, or saying things.

This creates an incentive structure for everyone on Twitter, reflecting the perspectives of business owners and advertisers. Joining Twitter is like opening a store in a busy public square full of potential customers and trying to tempt them to come in and buy something. What you are selling is the opinion you generate. For your “business” to be successful, your take is hot, edgy, entertaining, or some of the people who are already following you retweet some of them and take your take. Potential followers / customers who need to be hostile enough to get the attention of a wider circle.

If you want to expand that audience, you need to keep it entertaining by giving the members what they want when they first follow you. If you want to prevent them from abandoning (not following) you, you need to be careful not to undermine their expectations. Like Facebook, what you already show yourself is deeply strengthened every day by being rewarded for consistency, inconsistent or unreliable. Everyone on Twitter is like a stand-up comedy on their stage, playing for the mob she raised, keeping members happy, laughing and screaming, more tomorrow, We hope to attract more thankful audiences.

When this incentive structure merges with politics, the result is the most powerful way for the world to organize, mobilize and guide the populist energies it has ever seen. If you don’t believe me, think of a celebrity on a reality show who uses Twitter to hijack a major political party and become president of the United States.

When I was first introduced to Google 20 years ago, I never thought it would be possible. But now it is, and if any, we have hardly started the process of understanding what we can do about it.

